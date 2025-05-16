Russian standout Danila Yurov, a former first-round pick, signs with Wild

Wild prospect Danila Yurov is leaving Russia.
Yurov, 21, signed a three-year, entry-level contract that begins next season after an impressive run in the KHL that fueled the intrigue surrounding the savvy forward since the Wild drafted him in the first round 24th overall in 2022.
“He’s a big, lanky kid,” President of Hockey Operations Bill Guerin said. “He hasn’t even grown into his body yet. But the skill level, the ability to produce offense, I think that’s what we’re really excited about.”
Two seasons ago was Yurov’s breakout performance, the 6-1, 176-pound Yurov scoring a career-high 21 goals and 28 assists with Metallurg Magnitogorsk, and his 49 points were the most by a player 20 years or younger in KHL history; his goals were third most. He went on to add nine points, including six goals, in 23 playoff games to help Metallurg to a Gagarin Cup championship.
“For a young kid and a young career and a good professional league like the KHL, he’s done some really good things,” Guerin said. “Most importantly, he’s won a championship. That’s what I love, that he’s got the taste of winning and knows what it feels like. He contributed to a championship team at a young age.”
Last season, Yurov finished with 13 goals and 12 assists while playing fewer games.
He started late due to offseason shoulder surgery, and then Yurov’s regular season ended early because of an ankle injury. But he did return in the playoffs. Overall, Yurov had 41 goals and 47 assists through five seasons with Metallurg.
“He might have come back a little too early,” Guerin said. “We like the character part of that. He’s willing to play when he’s not 100%. Yeah, he’ll be 100% percent by the time we get to training camp.”