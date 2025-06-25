Pierce Petersohn, a four-star football recruit from Triton, picks Penn State over Gophers

Pierce Petersohn, a four-star athlete from Triton High School in Dodge Center, Minn., decided that he’d rather play tight end at Penn State than linebacker for the Gophers.
Petersohn announced his collegiate decision on Wednesday, three days after making his official visit to Penn State. The Nittany Lions and Gophers were his two finalists, and each offered a different opportunity.
Minnesota wanted Petersohn as a linebacker. He’s a versatile 6-5 and 195-pounder who passed for 1,479 yards and 17 touchdowns on offense and intercepted three passes on defense as a junior for Triton in 2024.
Penn State wanted Petersohn as a tight end, and the Nittany Lions staff could point to the position being featured in their offense. Tyler Warren tied for second nationally with 104 receptions in 2024 for a team that advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals. Warren became a first-round draft pick of the Indianapolis Colts this spring.
Petersohn is the fourth-ranked prep player in Minnesota in the 2026 recruiting class and the 28th-ranked athlete nationally by both 247Sports.com and PrepRedZone.com.
By choosing Penn State over Minnesota, he prevented Gophers coach P.J. Fleck from landing the top four in-state players in the 2026 class. Jackson County Central tight end Roman Voss, ranked No. 1, committed to the Gophers on Monday.
Rocori offensive tackle Andrew Trout, ranked No. 2, and Forest Lake defensive lineman Howie Johnson, ranked No. 3, pledged to Minnesota in 2024.
Petersohn’s interest in the Gophers was genuine, as he made five unofficial or camp visits to campus before his May 30-June 1 official visit. His other Power Four offers came from Iowa State, Iowa, Duke, Kansas State and Northwestern.