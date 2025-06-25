Trump defends US strikes on Iran as intel assessment stirs debate

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump insisted Wednesday that U.S. strikes delivered a crushing blow to Iran's nuclear program despite a preliminary American intelligence assessment suggesting that the assault inflicted only a marginal setback.
''This was a devastating attack, and it knocked them for a loop,'' Trump said as his administration deployed a phalanx of top officials to defend his claims that Iran's nuclear program was ''completely and fully obliterated.''
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the leaked intelligence assessment, which said Iran suffered a delay of only a few months, was ''preliminary'' and ''low confidence.'' Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the officials who disclosed the findings are ''professional stabbers.''
The White House pointed to a statement from the Israel Atomic Energy Commission that said Iran faced a setback of ''many years.''
Drawing reliable conclusions about the impact of the U.S. strikes is difficult, making the issue a breeding ground for competing claims that could determine how American voters view Trump's risky decision to join Israel's attacks on Iran.
Also at stake are Trump's next steps in the Middle East, where diplomatic efforts could be required to prevent Iran from rebuilding its nuclear program.
Iran maintains that its atomic ambitions are for peaceful purposes, while U.S. and Israeli leaders have described the country's nuclear program as the precursor to obtaining a nuclear weapon.
One of the targets of the U.S. attack was Fordo, where nuclear infrastructure is buried deep underground. The Israeli commission said in a statement that the bombing ''rendered the enrichment facility inoperable.''