Nationwide protest against Trump includes numerous Minnesota rallies

Thousands of people are expected to gather for protests at the state Capitol and more than a dozen cities across Minnesota as part of a nationwide protest against President Donald Trump and senior advisor Elon Musk.
The “Hands Off!” protest, organized by the MN 50501 group, Indivisible Twin Cities, and Women’s March Minnesota, aims to be the largest rally in the state to oppose federal orders by President Trump and Musk. Those orders represent the “takeover and the assault on our freedoms and our communities” organizers said in a media release.
Hundreds of events will take place across the country Saturday, with dozens happening in Minnesota cities including Duluth, Rochester and Grand Rapids. Thousands of protesters are expected to rally at the state capitol at noon. Speakers there include U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and singer Katy Vernon.
A growing number of Minnesotans have expressed confusion and frustration with President Trump’s administration in recent months, citing federal funding cuts, social security worries and global tariffs. Trump said recently that Musk, who’s managed the Department of Government Efficiency, could leave his administration “in a few months.”
Asked about the protests, the White House said in a statement that “President Trump’s position is clear: he will always protect Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid for eligible beneficiaries. Meanwhile, the Democrats’ stance is giving Social Security, Medicaid, and Medicare benefits to illegal aliens, which will bankrupt these programs and crush American seniors.”
Minnesota GOP chairman Alex Plechash said in a statement that the rally is being organized by some of the most radical progressive groups in the state.
“This event highlights what Minnesotans are coming to see more clearly every day: today’s Democratic Party is rudderless — out of ideas and out of touch," Plechash said. “Rather than offering real solutions, they double down on the same tired rhetoric and failed policies that President Trump ran against — and defeated — in a sweeping national victory.”
For Mitchell McMillen, 65, who retired from a career in marketing, Saturday’s protest means more than sending a message. McMillen said many who voted for Trump are rethinking their decision, with one friend asking how to take part in Saturday’s rally and many others fed up with the state of affairs. McMillen said the rally could represent a turning point in history.