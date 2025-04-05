Minnesota retirees fear longer wait times for help with Social Security payments

Discouraged by several hours-long waits on hold to make changes to the federal withholding on his Social Security payment — and unable to log in to his online account — retired teacher Lonnie Duberstein decided to make the 15-minute drive to his local office and do it in person.
That was a miscalculation.
After waiting in line with about 20 other people, Duberstein said he was approached by a friendly police officer who suggested he call a different number. There, in the parking lot, he called ... and waited ... and waited ... and was disconnected.
He has yet to make the changes to his account.
“Next time, I’m going to wait in line as long as it takes,” Duberstein said. “Maybe bring lunch.”
Thousands more people may soon face the same choice. Senior advocates are warning of many possible issues facing Minnesotans as the Social Security Administration heads toward a new policy April 14 for people enrolling or making changes to their retirement benefits.
Maintaining that the change was needed to combat fraud, Social Security officials announced that most recipients will need to enroll or make changes online or in person, instead of over the phone.
“This will result in huge, huge inconveniences and longer wait times to resolve even some simple needs,” said Cathy McLeer, Minnesota state director for AARP. People in rural areas with spotty Internet access will face real hurdles, she added.