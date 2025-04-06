Minneapolis and St. Paul schools try to balance budgets without deep cuts in classrooms

Minneapolis Public Schools has set out to erase a $75 million budget deficit without a highly charged proposal to close or merge schools.
The potential elimination of as many as 102 special education assistants, however, has ignited protests.
In St. Paul, district officials intend to tap $32 million in rainy-day funds to avoid deep classroom cuts — yet still manage to boost staffing overall — as it fills a $51 million gap of its own.
All this comes a year after both school systems grappled with deficits of more than $100 million heading into the current 2024-25 school year.
A year ago, Minneapolis had included in its budget-balancing maneuvers the use of $55 million in reserves, and while now it plans to tap a more modest $14.5 million, Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams has cautioned that the coming weeks will bring some “very challenging decisions.”
Tougher action delayed
In December 2023, Minneapolis launched a so-called district “transformation process” that was geared, in part, to resolve excess building capacity issues. A district built to serve about 45,000 students at that point had only about 28,500.
This year, enrollment ticked up to 28,882.
Potential closings and mergers are to be part of the transformation review, but the work last fall was limited to a physical space study, community engagement efforts and recommendations about a possible expansion of Spanish dual-language offerings.