The final tally’s in for next year’s school district property tax levy in Minneapolis, and it calls for a hefty hike. But it comes in large part, too, with the blessing of voters.
Minneapolis schools to boost tax levy by 12.6% in 2025, with partial assist from voters
Key to next year’s increase was a voter-approved technology tax hike that had the dual purpose of minimizing cuts to classrooms and other operations, officials say.
The school board on Tuesday night agreed to increase district taxes by $31.2 million in 2025 ― a 12.6% increase — with $20 million to help cover technology costs.
The $20-million-a-year ballot measure was approved overwhelmingly this fall by voters and was designed in part to free up spending on general operations and minimize cuts to other programs and services.
At Tuesday night’s board meeting, Stephanie Erickson, a parent at Hiawatha Elementary, reminded members that the community had organized support for the technology proposal. Now, she said, it wants to see action to ease classroom overcrowding at her school and others across the city.
“We want this district to be successful,” Erickson said.
Unlike cities and counties, which attach budgets to their tax-levy proposals, districts generally do not specify how dollars will be spent at the school or program levels until the spring.
In addition to this year’s voter-approved levy, the Minneapolis Public Schools has a separate annual levy tied to various formulas set by the state as well as its own spending obligations, including debt service payments and pension costs. The cost of that proposal had not been spelled out publicly until this month.
The owner of a $350,000 home in Minneapolis now can expect to pay an additional $196 — a 17.3% increase — for the district’s share of property taxes in 2025, although other factors such as changes in individual property values also play a part in determining one’s final tax bill. Each property tax bill also includes taxes set by the county, city and other taxing bodies.
The state Department of Education determines the maximum amount that districts can raise each year, and those like Minneapolis and St. Paul, which struggle with chronic deficits, rarely veer from that course. On Tuesday night, the Minneapolis school board passed the maximum amount without discussion.
The St. Paul school board votes on that district’s tax levy next week and is eyeing a 7.9 % increase.
