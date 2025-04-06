Rising rivers threaten US South and Midwest after dayslong torrent of rain

FRANKFORT, Kentucky — Rivers rose and flooding worsened Sunday across the sodden U.S. South and Midwest, threatening communities already badly damaged by days of heavy rain and wind that killed at least 18 people.
From Texas to Ohio, utilities scrambled to shut off power and gas, while cities closed roads and deployed sandbags to protect homes and businesses.
In Frankfort, Kentucky, rescue crews checking up on residents in the state capital traversed inundated streets in inflatable boats.
‘‘As long as I’ve been alive — and I’m 52 — this is the worst I’ve ever seen it,‘’ said Wendy Quire, the general manager at the Brown Barrel restaurant in downtown Frankfort.
As the swollen Kentucky River kept rising on Sunday, officials diverted traffic and turned off utilities to businesses in the city built around it, Quire said. ‘’The rain just won’t stop. It’s been nonstop for days and days,‘’ she said.
As of Sunday, the river’s depth had risen above 47 feet and was expected to crest above 49 feet Monday morning to a record-setting level, according to Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson. The city’s flood wall system is designed to withstand 51 feet of water.
Forecasters said Sunday that flooding could persist as torrential rains lingered over many states, including Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama. Tornadoes are possible in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, forecasters said.
For many, as the rain kept falling, there was a sense of dread that the worst was still to come.