The Twin Cities have hundreds of miles of bike lanes, but cyclists say one key thing is missing

It’s never been easier to get around the Twin Cities by bike.
Hundreds of miles of lanes and paths facilitate two-wheel travel around Minneapolis, St. Paul and their suburbs. The cities themselves notch respectable scores in annual rankings for best biking.
But something’s missing, cyclists say: secure bike parking.
Even where there are standard bike racks, the availability of tools that make it easy to cut locks in seconds makes bike theft an everyday occurrence in big cities, including in Minneapolis and St. Paul. Brazen thieves even steal bikes in broad daylight, sometimes on busy streets. It’s common enough that even dedicated cyclists say they limit the places they bike because they worry there’s no safe spot to park.
“If I have to leave my bike unattended, I don’t care how many locks I carry, I’m not going to do it,” said Mike Vogl, a south Minneapolis resident and cyclist who recently chronicled the retrieval of his neighbor’s stolen e-bike on local transportation news site Streets.mn. “Either I keep my eye on it the whole time, it stays next to me the whole time, or I leave it at home.”
Cities and businesses have begun to take note of cyclists’ concerns and are looking for ways to make bike parking more secure by protecting bikes with more than just a place to lock them, but bike advocates say there’s still work to be done.
“I really do feel like this is one of the most under talked-about barriers to getting people to use bicycles for transportation,” said Ted Duepner, operations and supporter relations manager for the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota, who said fear of his bike being stolen has led him to walk more.
Minneapolis pilots bike hangar program
Both Minneapolis and St. Paul have programs that help businesses install city-subsidized bike racks, which advocates say is a great and sometimes-overlooked step toward helping people bike.