Olmsted County talks low-dose hemp sales compliance, cannabis lottery

County officials are setting age-compliance rules for businesses selling THC-infused edibles and beverages.

By Trey Mewes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 6, 2025 at 1:00PM
The Olmsted County Government Center in Rochester.

ROCHESTER - Olmsted County is getting ready to enforce compliance rules for businesses that sell low-dose hemp products.

The Olmsted County Board on Tuesday approved new regulations for area businesses selling hemp edibles, including age checks and potential fines for violations.

The move comes as state officials turn enforcement for THC age compliance over to municipal and county governments.

Olmsted County has about 120 businesses affected by the new rules, not counting those in Byron and Pine Island, as those communities have opted to oversee enforcement themselves.

Under the new rules mirroring area tobacco sales policies, businesses in Olmsted County could pay a $300 fine for their first violation, then $600 for another violation within three years.

A third failed check would result in a $1,000 fine and a seven-day license suspension, with subsequent violations yielding similar fines and 30-day suspensions.

Olmsted County also banned smoking at businesses that sell low-dose THC products, and set rules for how people could use those products at businesses that sell them.

Though some residents called for stricter guidelines at Tuesday’s meeting, Board Chair Mark Thein said commissioners ultimately ruled those out.

“This isn’t the first time we’ve seen and discussed all these requirements,” he said. “We’ve had very thorough discussions.”

Olmsted County in recent months has discussed a number of policies related to hemp products and the upcoming cannabis retail rollout.

In March, a county committee asked staff to look into a local lottery for businesses seeking to sell cannabis, in part because there are so many businesses selling low-dose THC edibles and beverages who may be interested in expanding their wares.

Olmsted County has limited the number of businesses selling cannabis to 14, the minimum possible in the county under state requirements. The lottery would take place once the state starts issuing licenses, assuming more than 14 in the area qualify.

Lottery plans will be included in a draft ordinance expected to go before the board in May.

Trey Mewes

Rochester reporter

Trey Mewes is a reporter based in Rochester for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the Rochester Now newsletter.

