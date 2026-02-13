Jury sides with Mayo Clinic in prominent physician’s lawsuit over alleged silencing during COVID

A jury this week found no merit in a prominent physician’s lawsuit against Mayo Clinic that alleged he was stifled and prohibited from publicly criticizing the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
An Olmsted County District Court jury Thursday evening returned its verdict opposing all of Dr. Michael Joyner’s allegations against Mayo Clinic, ending a nine-day trial and more than two years of legal battles between Joyner and Mayo Clinic.
“This verdict underscores Mayo Clinic’s steadfast commitment to upholding our values and holding individuals accountable to the high standards that define our organization,” Mayo officials said in a statement.
Samantha Harris of Allen Harris Law, which represented Joyner during the trial, said in a statement that Joyner “remains deeply proud to have stood up for what he believes is right, including open scientific dialogue and academic freedom. He remains committed to his patients, his research and his colleagues.”
Joyner sued in late 2023, alleging Mayo officials told him to limit his comments to “prescribed messaging” in public interviews during the height of the pandemic in 2020 over worries the federal government would cut ongoing health and research funding.
Joyner also argued Mayo retaliated against him by suspending him without pay for one week, claiming his punishment was over his public comments.
He sought an unspecified amount of money and a court order requiring Mayo to comply with its policies favoring academic freedom and opposing retaliation.
In response, Mayo claimed Joyner’s allegations were unfounded and that he demanded a seven-figure payment at the time. Mayo officials argued his suspension was because he “was found to have consistently engaged in rude and disrespectful communications toward coworkers and outside partners.”