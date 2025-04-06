Loons

Minnesota United takes down NYCFC in visit to Yankee Stadium

The Loons stretched their unbeaten run to six games with a 2-1 win built on a strong first half.

By Jon Marthaler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 6, 2025 at 9:24PM
Two goal scorers for the Loons on Sunday, Tani Oluwaseyi (14) and Wil Trapp, celebrate. (Minnesota United)

It probably won’t surprise you to find out the Minnesota Twins have baseball’s worst record in the latest edition of Yankee Stadium.

Maybe they should think about hiring Eric Ramsay as a manager?

After all, thanks to a 2-1 win Sunday afternoon, the manager now has a perfect record in the Bronx.

Everything went the Loons’ way in the first half. Tani Oluwaseyi scored in the first minute of the game, Wil Trapp scored from a set piece, and Alonso Martínez missed from the penalty spot for NYCFC in first-half stoppage time, giving Minnesota a 2-0 lead at the interval.

Given the Loons’ struggles with closing out games in the second half, even a two-goal lead never felt that comfortable for the visitors — especially after Keaton Parks scored in the 88th minute to make it 2-1. The Pigeons racked up 13 second-half shots but couldn’t get another on target to even the game.

Minnesota held on for a road victory, extending the team’s six-game unbeaten run.

How it happened

The Loons barely had time to gawk at Monument Park before they’d already put a tally on the scoreboard. Kelvin Yeboah released Joaquín Pereyra down the left side with a pass from midfield, and Pereyra crossed for Oluwaseyi — who continued his hot streak, scoring for the fifth time in his past three MLS games, with just 59 seconds on the clock.

It meant the Loons were off and running on a rare East Coast trip, and success carried through the rest of a dominating first half — only interrupted by the late penalty kick, which Martínez cannoned off the crossbar.

Play of the game

Faced with a free kick near the right-hand edge of the penalty area, in the 30th minute, everyone expected Pereyra to swing in a cross for the Loons’ center backs to head home.

SUMMARY: Minnesota United 2, NYCFC 1

MLS standings

Related Coverage

Loons

Yes, Minnesota United leads MLS in expected goals. Here's what that means.

Loons

Analysis: Minnesota United midfielder is emerging just in time

Loons

Minnesota United, with two goals from Oluwaseyi, wins a cold, wet one over Real Salt Lake

Instead, he passed across the top of the area to wide-open Wil Trapp, never known for his shooting prowess. The midfielder sent a low hopper through a forest of legs, one that took a deflection off an NYCFC defender, off goalkeeper Matt Freese’s foot and to the top of the net.

Turning point

You rarely see first-half subs in soccer, if for no other reason than it tends to be hugely embarrassing for the players who are removed. NYCFC manager Pascal Jansen, though, had seen enough by the 40th minute of the match, removing forward Julián Fernández and defender Birk Risa (who had a yellow card) before things could get any worse.

Given that NYCFC was down 2-0 by halftime and didn’t have a shot on target, you’d have to say Jansen wasn’t overreacting. While the Pigeons were better after the subs, it was also a signal that whatever the home team had planned for the afternoon simply did not work.

Key stat

Trapp put three shots on target in the first half, including his goal — just his fifth goal, in his 328th MLS game. Trapp had never before had three shots on target in a single game, never mind a half. In fact, he’s never had more than three shots on target in an entire MLS season.

Up next

The Loons have another afternoon match next week, Saturday at Toronto FC. Through six weeks, Toronto was one of three remaining winless teams in MLS — and the signs aren’t any better for the future. Ramsay referred to games against the Eastern Conference as a “free hit,” but when the playoff race heats up, Minnesota’s going to want to have banked as many points against bad teams as possible, no matter which conference they play in.

about the writer

about the writer

Jon Marthaler

Freelance

Jon Marthaler has been covering Minnesota soccer for more than 15 years, all the way back to the Minnesota Thunder.

See Moreicon

More from Loons

See More

Loons

Minnesota United takes down NYCFC in visit to Yankee Stadium

card image

The Loons stretched their unbeaten run to six games with a 2-1 win built on a strong first half.

Loons

Yes, Minnesota United leads MLS in expected goals. Here's what that means.

card image

Loons

Analysis: Minnesota United midfielder is emerging just in time

Jon Marthaler
card image