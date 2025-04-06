Minnesota United takes down NYCFC in visit to Yankee Stadium

It probably won’t surprise you to find out the Minnesota Twins have baseball’s worst record in the latest edition of Yankee Stadium.
Maybe they should think about hiring Eric Ramsay as a manager?
After all, thanks to a 2-1 win Sunday afternoon, the manager now has a perfect record in the Bronx.
Everything went the Loons’ way in the first half. Tani Oluwaseyi scored in the first minute of the game, Wil Trapp scored from a set piece, and Alonso Martínez missed from the penalty spot for NYCFC in first-half stoppage time, giving Minnesota a 2-0 lead at the interval.
Given the Loons’ struggles with closing out games in the second half, even a two-goal lead never felt that comfortable for the visitors — especially after Keaton Parks scored in the 88th minute to make it 2-1. The Pigeons racked up 13 second-half shots but couldn’t get another on target to even the game.
Minnesota held on for a road victory, extending the team’s six-game unbeaten run.
How it happened
The Loons barely had time to gawk at Monument Park before they’d already put a tally on the scoreboard. Kelvin Yeboah released Joaquín Pereyra down the left side with a pass from midfield, and Pereyra crossed for Oluwaseyi — who continued his hot streak, scoring for the fifth time in his past three MLS games, with just 59 seconds on the clock.
It meant the Loons were off and running on a rare East Coast trip, and success carried through the rest of a dominating first half — only interrupted by the late penalty kick, which Martínez cannoned off the crossbar.