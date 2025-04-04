Yes, that’s Minnesota United leading MLS in expected goals for and against

Minnesota United is only six games into its season, not even 20% done with its schedule. There is an awfully long way to go in 2025.
But if you look at the numbers going back to last summer, after the Loons acquired the players who have helped transform the team — well, something special is brewing in St. Paul, whether it’s getting much national attention or not.
As Minnesota begins a two-game road trip, starting Sunday at Yankee Stadium against New York City FC, and continuing next weekend in Toronto, it might not be able to hide much longer. A trip to the largest media market in the USA and the largest media market in Canada has a way of putting the spotlight on any team.
Not that the Loons are looking for the extra attention. “We’re quite happy with that,” said manager Eric Ramsay, about his team flying under the radar. “I think that suits us, to an extent.”
If you just look at 2025, it’s too early to judge — even for Ramsay. “It might be pretty interesting to see how we look after probably ten, 12 games,” he said.
Of course, these six games don’t exist in isolation. Even Ramsay has referenced how the beginning of this season feels like the continuation of last fall, when Minnesota was recovering from a summer swoon.
After being eliminated from the Leagues Cup in the group stage, the Loons had almost all of August off. It gave them time to integrate their summer reinforcements — especially striker Kelvin Yeboah, midfielder Joaquín Pereyra, and defender Jefferson Diaz.
The Loons have played 15 regular-season games since then, almost half a season. Over that stretch, they have the third-best record in MLS. They’re tied for the second-stingiest defense and the sixth-most-prolific offense.