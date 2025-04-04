Yes, that’s Minnesota United leading MLS in expected goals for and against

New York City (2-2-2) blew a 3-1 lead in the final half-hour last Saturday at Atlanta, with the lowlight being a communication error between defender Thiago Martins and goalkeeper Matt Freese. It was a low moment, followed by Martins demonstratively upbraiding Freese in front of everyone — a point of contention for the home team. The Loons (3-1-2) play a compact defensive game, which could be perfect for the field at Yankee Stadium, which is both the shortest and the narrowest in MLS.