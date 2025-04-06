This Week In Nature

Frogsicles: frozen frogs are thawing out for spring

Wood frogs create the equivalent of antifreeze to survive winter.

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
April 6, 2025 at 12:05PM
Wood frog, Maplewood Nature Center. ALEX KORMANN • alex.kormann@startribune.com Most folks just hear the croaking of frogs. But a group of keen-eared Maplewood volunteers can dissect that familiar soundtrack of summer. They hear more than a dozen different varieties of frog and toads in the Twin Cities all with own distinctive songs ranging from a chorus of sleigh bells, the quacking of ducks to the plucking on a banjo. Naturalist Carole Gernes from the Maplewood Nature Center showed off the resident American Toad in the center on Friday August 2, 2019. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

With an eye-patch like a bandit and bodies no bigger than 3 inches, wood frogs are among the fascinating critters that spend the winter sheltered in backyard and woodland leaf litter. If you find one that looks frozen, let it be.

Wood frogs’ ability to become winter frogsicles counts as their biological superpower. Their bodies create the equivalent of antifreeze that floods their system.

“It prevents damage from happening to the cells,” said Ken Kozak, curator of herpetology of the University of Minnesota’s Bell Museum of Natural History.

Wood frogs, as well as tree frogs, can shut down bodily functions, mostly freeze for the winter, and thaw in the spring. They are currently coming back to life across the state as hearts start pumping again and lungs return to breathing.

Brown, reddish-brown or almost black, wood frogs are often the first active amphibians in Minnesota, along with boreal chorus frogs. They can be found throughout the Twin Cities and northern Minnesota. Their ability to survive cold weather means they can be found as far north as the Arctic Circle.

It also means they’re getting busy mating before seasonal ice has finished melting. Breeding season can start as early as late March and run throughout April. Males inflate two vocal sacs to make sounds that resemble “racket racket racket” (a bit like garbled chicken or duck clucks) in their quest for a partner at ponds, lakeshores and seasonal pools.

Wood frog at the Maplewood Nature Center. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Females lay 1,000 to 3,000 eggs, usually attached to a submerged plant. The early start helps assure that water won’t dry up in the three weeks the eggs need to hatch. It takes an additional six to nine weeks for young tadpoles to swim and grow until they’ve developed legs and lungs to survive on land. As they make that transition, skin grows over the gills they used as tadpoles.

Lisa Meyers McClintick has freelanced for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2001 and volunteers as a Minnesota master naturalist.

about the writer

about the writer

Lisa Meyers McClintick

More from This Week In Nature

See More

This Week In Nature

Frogsicles: frozen frogs are thawing out for spring

card image

Wood frogs create the equivalent of antifreeze to survive winter.

This Week In Nature

Pasqueflowers are popping up in patches of Minnesota prairie

Reaching for the sun - One of the earliest flowers to bloom each spring are the Pasque Flowers.

This Week In Nature

They’re back: Minnesota’s black bears are emerging from their dens

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources would like to remind you that you don't know beans about bears.