Frogsicles: frozen frogs are thawing out for spring

Wood frog, Maplewood Nature Center. ALEX KORMANN • alex.kormann@startribune.com Most folks just hear the croaking of frogs. But a group of keen-eared Maplewood volunteers can dissect that familiar soundtrack of summer. They hear more than a dozen different varieties of frog and toads in the Twin Cities all with own distinctive songs ranging from a chorus of sleigh bells, the quacking of ducks to the plucking on a banjo. Naturalist Carole Gernes from the Maplewood Nature Center showed off the resident American Toad in the center on Friday August 2, 2019. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)