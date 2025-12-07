This Week In Nature

Ice crystals bring magic to the Minnesota winter landscape

When the temperatures drop and water vapor freezes, hoarfrost festoons everyday objects.

Special to the Minnesota Star Tribune
December 7, 2025 at 1:00PM
Hoarfrost formed on tree branches southwest of Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis in 2022. When water vapor meets frigid air, it can crystallize and light up the landscape. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Dropping temperatures delivered some of the season’s best scenery this past week, with landscapes glittering from hoarfrost.

Blue-sky mornings with frosty forests can deliver a stunning commute or a chance to study this meteorological marvel more closely in your own backyard.

“Hoar” or “hoary” are old English words that can mean gray or whitened, grizzled, or weathered by age. It can also refer to white or grayish hairs on native plants such as hoary puccoon, hoary vervain or hoary alyssum.

The word doesn’t quite capture the fresh, fantastical nature of frost formed from water vapor on calm, often foggy winter nights, when temperatures range from minus-five to 10 degrees.

In those conditions, water vapor freezes and crystalizes on any object it encounters, such as branches, pine needles, brush and wires, said Bob Weisman, a longtime St. Cloud State University meteorologist and professor emeritus.

Hoarfrost on pines at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in 2022. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Weisman said water vapor in the clouds also needs something to attach to — such as microscopic dust or salt particles — to form ice crystals and fall to the ground as snow.

When Minnesotans awoke to hoarfrost and fresh snowfall on Tuesday Dec. 2, snowflakes continued to flit through the air. Those came from water vapor that connected with particles in the lower atmosphere.

“I like to call those the Charlie Brown snowflakes — the doilies,” Weisman said, adding that those delicate, flat flakes remain light and fluffy rather than sticking together. “You can sneeze and clear your driveway,” he joked.

The Christmas-card look of hoarfrost usually lasts a few hours after the sun comes out and melts it, but it can linger if there’s cloud cover. November and December rank as Minnesota’s cloudiest months.

Weather conditions since Thanksgiving have also been good for producing the big reflective ice crystals that can create sun dogs, moon dogs, halos and light pillars.

“On a clear, cold morning, you can see all sorts of phenomenon,” Weisman said.

Lisa Meyers McClintick has freelanced for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2001 and volunteers as a Minnesota Master Naturalist.

about the writer

about the writer

Lisa Meyers McClintick

Special to the Minnesota Star Tribune

More from This Week In Nature

See More

This Week In Nature

Ice crystals bring magic to the Minnesota winter landscape

card image
David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune

When the temperatures drop and water vapor freezes, hoarfrost festoons everyday objects.

This Week In Nature

Yes, that’s a turtle under the ice. And yes, it’s just fine.

card image

This Week In Nature

Minnesota has wild cranberries, if you can find them

card image