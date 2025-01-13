Outdoors

Dogs and pillars: Winter offers spectacular sky views

Ice crystals forming in the air in Minnesota’s low temperatures can provide beautiful displays.

By Lisa Meyers McClintick

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
January 13, 2025 at 3:03PM
When temperatures are below zero, sometimes a sun dog forms around the sun via reflective ice crystals in the atmosphere. This one was in 2008. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The skies can be most alluring in winter. Besides sharper, low-moisture nights for star-gazing and possible northern lights, you might catch sight of moon dogs, sun dogs and ice pillars.

The rugged shore of Lake Superior can take on a look from another world in winter. This scene south of Grand Portage was illuminated by a full moon-dog at 28 below zero. ] Minnesota -State of Wonders, Arrowhead in Winter BRIAN PETERSON • brian.peterson@startribune.com Grand Marais, MN 2/14/2014
The scene south of Grand Portage, with a lunar halo at 28 below in 2014. (Brian Peterson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Dogs and halos

Sun dogs appear when there are enough hexagonal plate-shaped ice crystals in the atmosphere to refract sunlight. They can look like rainbow parentheses (red on the inside and blue violet on the outside) or they can look like a halo that seems to fully encircle the sun, according to the National Weather Service.

The optical effect can also be seen at night when moonlight reflects off atmospheric ice crystals. As with the sun, moon dogs appear about 22 degrees to the left and right of the full- or almost-full moon and often appear when thin veils of cirrus clouds linger in the atmosphere.

The special effects are sometimes called mock suns and are officially known as “parhelia,” Greek for “with the sun.” Theories for how “dogs” became the common description range from myths about the Greek god Zeus walking his dogs across the sky to Norse mythology. The reflections can look like companions faithfully flanking their owner.

Light pillars seen in the early morning of December 2021 in Fargo, N.D. (Michelle Wilson)

Light pillars

Light pillars, which look like vertical spotlights beaming toward space, can be seen when light from earth illuminates ice crystals above it. Pillars may also be seen at dawn or dusk when the rising or setting sun refracts through ice crystals.

No matter how they glow, these phenomena offer celestial ways to appreciate the whims of winter weather.

Lisa Meyers McClintick has freelanced for the Minnesota Star Tribune since 2001 and volunteers as a Minnesota Master Naturalist.

about the writer

about the writer

Lisa Meyers McClintick

More from Outdoors

See More

Outdoors

Dogs and pillars: Winter offers spectacular sky views

card image

Ice crystals forming in the air in Minnesota’s low temperatures can provide beautiful displays.

Outdoors

Why are some skiers and snowboarders hiking up Buck Hill and Spirit Mountain?

card image

Culture

Minnesotan creates the secret to stylish winter warmth: 'It’s the single most useful thing in my wardrobe'

card image