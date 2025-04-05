Judge orders Minnesota cannabis agency to hold canceled license lottery after all

Minnesota must conduct a pre-approval lottery for cannabis business licenses that it abandoned late last year, a Ramsey County judge ruled Friday, saying social equity applicants who qualified for the drawing suffered a “public wrong” because of its cancellation.
“Canceling the lottery effectively casts aside the significant time and investment 648 qualified applicants put into shoring up their capacity to hit the ground running as a licensee,” Judge Stephen Smith wrote in his order.
The state’s Office of Cannabis Management’s had a legal obligation to conduct the lottery, Smith’s order states, noting the Legislature vested the office with the discretion to do so.
“[The Legislature] understood that allowing disadvantaged groups to build their capacity early on in the licensing process would enhance their ability to operate a successful business,” Smith wrote. “That advantage is lost if there is no social equity lottery.”
(Sign up for Nuggets, our free weekly email newsletter about legal cannabis in Minnesota!)
The pre-license lottery is designed to give social equity applicants — which include veterans, residents of high-poverty areas and people negatively affected by cannabis prohibition — a head start in the new industry. It was canceled after lawsuits were filed by applicants who said their applications were unfairly denied.
OCM spokesman Josh Collins said the office is reviewing the judge’s order and declined to comment further.
The state has received more than 3,500 applications for cannabis business licenses so far from social equity and general applicants.