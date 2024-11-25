Minnesota’s first lottery for cannabis business licenses delayed amid litigation

Flowering cannabis plants in a growing room Dec. 19, 2019 at Leafline Labs in Cottage Grove, MN. DAVID JOLES • david.joles@startribune.com Minnesota's two medical cannabis companies say it's time to let patients use the raw plant. Processed pills and oils are the only forms that are legal in Minnesota's program, but they are expensive and can cost ailing patients hundreds of dollars per month. The manufacturers say adding raw marijuana would cut prices in half (that's what happened in other states), removing a barrier that has held the program back in its first five years. They will lobby the Legislature for this change when session starts.**Jeff Hager,Sydney Kleinhuizen, Hunter Rogness, Clinton Curry, cq (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)