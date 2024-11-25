News & Politics

Minnesota’s first lottery for cannabis business licenses delayed amid litigation

A Ramsey County judge’s decision to delay the lottery could push back the timeline for launching Minnesota’s retail marijuana market.

By Ryan Faircloth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 25, 2024 at 5:36PM
Flowering cannabis plants in a growing room Dec. 19, 2019 at Leafline Labs in Cottage Grove, MN. DAVID JOLES • david.joles@startribune.com Minnesota's two medical cannabis companies say it's time to let patients use the raw plant. Processed pills and oils are the only forms that are legal in Minnesota's program, but they are expensive and can cost ailing patients hundreds of dollars per month. The manufacturers say adding raw marijuana would cut prices in half (that's what happened in other states), removing a barrier that has held the program back in its first five years. They will lobby the Legislature for this change when session starts.**Jeff Hager,Sydney Kleinhuizen, Hunter Rogness, Clinton Curry, cq (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota’s first lottery for people seeking cannabis business licenses — a key step toward opening the state’s recreational marijuana market — was delayed Monday amid lawsuits filed by applicants who said they were unfairly denied entrance.

A Ramsey County judge ordered the state’s Office of Cannabis Management to delay its planned Tuesday lottery for social equity applicants seeking preapproval for cannabis business licenses. Judge Stephen Smith said the delay would give the Court of Appeals time to review the recently filed legal challenges.

The lottery for social equity applicants was intended to help people who were negatively impacted by cannabis prohibition get a head start in the new industry. It would have granted 282 aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs with preapproval for business licenses, giving them the certainty they need to secure investors, real estate and local zoning approval.

Aspiring cannabis growers would have been able to immediately start planting upon preapproval, helping establish a supply chain of cannabis before retailers open their doors.

Several lawsuits were filed in the past week after the Office of Cannabis Management sent rejection notices to 1,169 of the 1,817 applicants who had hoped to enter the preapproval lottery. Among many reasons, the office said it denied applicants for failing to meet qualifying standards or submit proper documentation.

But several attorneys representing rejected applicants told the judge on Monday that their clients were denied entry to the lottery for vague reasons, or for no reason at all. Attorney Courtney Ernston, with North Star Law Group, said one of her clients who applied to enter the preapproval lottery was given no reason for her rejection, aside from the word, “fail.”

“Simply saying the word ‘fail’ is not a reason,” Ernston said. “The basis for the denial needs to be communicated to these applicants.”

This is a developing story. Return to StarTribune.com for updates.

Ryan Faircloth

Politics and government reporter

Ryan Faircloth covers Minnesota politics and government for the Star Tribune.

