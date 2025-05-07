Politics

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon won’t run for U.S. Senate

His decision follows Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Dave Wellstone all passing on Senate bids.

By Sydney Kashiwagi

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 7, 2025 at 1:00PM
DFL sources say Secretary of State Steve is interested in a gubernatorial bid, but only if Gov. Tim Walz doesn’t run for re-election. (Glen Stubbe/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Secretary of State Steve Simon won’t run for U.S. Senate, making him the latest well-known Minnesota Democrat to pass on a bid for retiring Sen. Tina Smith’s seat.

His decision follows Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and Dave Wellstone, the son of the late Minnesota Sen. Paul Wellstone, who all announced in recent weeks that they were staying out of the contest.

Simon’s decision means the Democratic field may be close to set with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig and former state Sen. Melisa López Franzen currently in the running.

“He’s not looking to run for Senate at this time,” Simon’s campaign spokesperson Risikat Adesaogun told the Minnesota Star Tribune, adding that Simon will not endorse in the Senate race because he never makes endorsements in his current role.

DFL sources say Simon is interested in a gubernatorial bid, but only if Walz doesn’t run for re-election. Walz has said he will announce this summer whether he will seek a third term as governor.

Adesaogun would not confirm or deny when asked if Simon would run for governor. She also was not able to provide a timeline on when Simon would make a decision on a re-election bid for his current position.

“It’s great that there’s interest in this very important job in Minnesota and in the country, but Steve is very much still focusing on his work to protect democracy and the rights of Minnesotans,” Adesaogun said when asked if Simon is considering a governor run.

Simon won a third term as secretary of state in 2022, in race that became a test of voters’ faith in the state’s election system. Simon beat Republican Kim Crockett, an attorney who had cast doubt on the results of the 2020 presidential election, by more than 9 percentage points.

Several names are circulating in Democratic circles as possible candidates for secretary of state if Simon does not run for re-election.

The list includes state Rep. Emma Greenman, DFL-Minneapolis, and Ben Weisbuch, the chair of the Minnesota DFL Jewish Community Outreach Organization.

“I am considering a run for SOS but would likely not run if Steve Simon chose to run for re-election,” Weisbuch said.

Related Coverage

Politics

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announces run for U.S. Senate, Rep. Ilhan Omar considering

No Section

Democrat Steve Simon wins third term as Minnesota secretary of state

Politics

Angie Craig launches bid for U.S. Senate

Greenman, a voting rights attorney, confirmed that people have been encouraging her to run for secretary of state, but she said she has not given 2026 much thought because she still focused on her current role in the Legislature.

“When you do the work I do as a voting rights lawyer, particularly in this moment, [I] have lots of conversations, and lots of people encourage me to think about running,” Greenman said.

“We have a great secretary of state right now in Steve Simon, we have a great attorney general in Keith Ellison, we have a great governor in Gov. Walz,” Greenman added. “And we as a Legislature are working really hard to partner with all of them, including the secretary, to protect the freedom to vote, to ensure that we have fair representative elections in 2026, and that has been my focus and will continue to be my focus.”

Ryan Faircloth of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report.

about the writer

about the writer

Sydney Kashiwagi

Washington Correspondent

Sydney Kashiwagi is a Washington Correspondent for the Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Politics

See More

Politics

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon won’t run for U.S. Senate

card image

His decision follows Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Dave Wellstone all passing on Senate bids.

News & Politics

‘Giant step forward’: Proposals to root out fraud nearing finish line at Minnesota Capitol

card image

News & Politics

Minnesota’s high schoolers graduated at record rate in 2024

Wynton Haulcy prepare to throw his cap in the air while confetti fires at the conclusion of the Hopkins High School graduation ceremony Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis. ]