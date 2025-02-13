Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan says she will run for the U.S. Senate in 2026, the first Democrat to jump into what could be a crowded field to replace outgoing Sen. Tina Smith.
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan announces run for U.S. Senate
Others are reportedly considering a run, including Gov. Tim Walz and U.S. Rep. Angie Craig.
“I love Minnesota and my intention is to run for the United States Senate and continue to serve the people of this state,” Flanagan posted on social media Thursday.
Flanagan made her announcement within a few hours of Smith saying she would not seek re-election next fall, leaving the seat open for the first time in eight years. Republican candidate Royce White has already declared his intentions to seek the party’s nomination for the seat, but other conservatives could also jump into the race now that it’s open.
Smith was appointed to the Senate in 2017 by Gov. Mark Dayton to fill the vacancy left by then-Democratic Sen. Al Franken, who resigned from office in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Smith won a special election to the seat in 2018 and won a full Senate term after the 2020 election.
Flanagan declined interview requests but praised Smith for “paving the way for so many women like me throughout her entire career.”
“She uses her voice to fiercely defend the people of Minnesota. She’s fought for small businesses, farmers, and those who’ve been overlooked so they can have a fair shot at economic success,” she said. “Senator Smith is also an organizer at heart. She knows we all do better when everyone has a seat at the table.”
Flanagan, a former state legislator, has been elected statewide twice as lieutenant governor alongside Gov. Tim Walz. Walz is mulling a third run for governor, but a source familiar with conversations said he hasn’t ruled out a run for the U.S. Senate.
Flanagan and Walz had an apparent falling out after the governor returned home from his failed vice-presidential run. They stopped appearing in public together and weren’t speaking to each other in private, either, multiple sources close to the governor’s office told the Star Tribune in December.
The sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity said Walz’s team wasn’t pleased with the steps Flanagan had taken to assume the governorship, conferring with potential key hires and preparing for a possible 2026 run herself if Walz was elected to the White House.
Walz held a fundraiser for his gubernatorial campaign committee in early January with his wife, Gwen. Flanagan was absent from the fundraiser. Neither Walz nor Flanagan have said if they would run together again.
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, who sources say has been encouraged to run for the U.S. Senate, said in a statement that Smith’s “leadership in the Senate will be missed.”
“She’s a true public servant – focused every day on moving Minnesota forward," she said. “I look forward to continuing to work with Tina to make life better for Minnesotans, and I thank her for her service to our state and nation.”
Some prominent Minnesota lawmakers are taking themselves out of the mix for the Senate.
Former U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips, who mounted a Democratic primary challenge against former President Joe Biden last year, said Thursday that he wouldn’t run for Smith’s Senate seat or for governor.
“My calling is to build a national movement to challenge the monopoly of the duopoly, and restore common sense, competency, and cooperation,” Phillips posted on X.
Republican Rep. Tom Emmer, who is serving as Majority Whip in the U.S. House, posted on X that he’s “focused on doing the job I was elected to do and that is serving the great people of Minnesota’s Sixth District here in Congress.”
Former Democratic U.S. Sen. Al Franken thanked Smith for her service in a Thursday post on X and appeared to rule out a run himself.
“As DFLers, we are lucky to have a deep bench of people who are guided by Paul Wellstone’s words: we all do better when we all do better,” Franken said. “I look forward to supporting the candidate we nominate to work on behalf of Minnesotans in Washington.”