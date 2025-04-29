Angie Craig launches bid for U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON - Minnesota Rep. Angie Craig entered the U.S. Senate race Tuesday, joining a growing field to replace retiring Sen. Tina Smith.
Craig’s entry to the Senate race means she won’t seek a fifth term to her U.S. House seat, a move that’s likely to create a competitive contest to replace her in the Second Congressional District.
Craig’s announcement comes as she’s been raising her profile in recent weeks by holding town halls in the districts of the four Republican members of the Minnesota congressional delegation who have opted to hold virtual town halls instead.
She joins the Democratic field with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and former state Sen. Melisa López Franzen, who have been campaigning for the last several weeks. She also joins the race with the most money of the Democrats in the field.
Her congressional campaign reported more than $1.2 million in the first quarter of 2025, money that she will be able to transfer to her Senate bid.
Craig vowed to fight back against the “chaos and corruption coming out of Washington” in a campaign launch video. She talked about her rise from an “underdog” having grown up in a mobile home park raised by a single mother to eventually going on to win a competitive House seat that had been held by Republicans.
She took a swipe at “unelected” billionaire Elon Musk and President Donald Trump, who she said is “trampling our rights and freedoms as he profits for personal gains.” Craig also accused the Republican Party of “rolling over and letting it all happen.”
“We’ve gotta break through the chaos and take them head on,” Craig said in the video. “I know what it’s like to be knocked down and counted out, to be the underdog.”