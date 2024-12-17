After a four-year absence, a Minnesotan will return to leadership on the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, after Rep. Angie Craig gained support from her Democratic colleagues on Tuesday.
Rep. Angie Craig grabs top Dem ag seat in House
The Minnesota Democrat was elected by her colleagues to the ranking member post, as the agriculture committee is expected to work on a new farm bill.
Craig, who represents southern suburbs in the Twin Cities and a swathe of rural areas in southern Minnesota, will take over as the ranking member for the Democrats when the next Congress gavels in next month. In a caucus vote on Tuesday on Capitol Hill, Craig won the vote 121-91 over California Rep. Jim Costa.
In a statement, Craig noted she won her purple district by a double-digit margin because “my farmers and rural constituents know that I’ll meet them where they’re at.”
“We can lower food and energy costs for consumers,” Craig said. “We can strengthen the farm safety net and open the doors of opportunity to new and beginning farmers.”
The catapulting of Craig, 52, over the 72-year-old Costa, who’d gained support from fellow Californian and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, represents the latest toppling of a septuagenarian in Democratic leadership by a younger challenger. On Monday, the powerful Steering and Policy Committee voted in support of Craig over both Costa and current ag ranking member Rep. David Scott, a 79-year-old from Georgia.
The GOP will retain control of the House and gain control of the Senate in the new Congress, set to take seats in January. Still, in a narrowly-divided House, committee leaders will likely need to forge compromises to produce legislation.
Expected to top the to-do list for the next House agriculture committee is a reauthorization of the Farm Bill. That legislation, which was slated to be approved in the fall of 2023, has been continued through only a one-year extension that is, once again, on the brink of expiring.
Disputes over the allotment of nutrition programs, including the program formerly known as food stamps, as well as over climate-change-fighting farm funding are currently bedeviling the massive omnibus bill’s fate.
To win the support of her colleagues, Craig engaged with stakeholders across the food and ag policy world. She gained endorsements from Minnesota farm lobbies and touted her roots as the granddaughter of an Arkansas farm foreman.
The Minnesotan who last led the House agriculture committee was Rep. Collin Peterson, a western Minnesota Democrat who chaired the committee until 2020, when he was defeated by Rep. Michelle Fischbach.
In the Senate, it is widely expected that Sen. Amy Klobuchar will matriculate to leading the Democrats on the Senate Agriculture committee.
Sydney Kashiwagi contributed to this story.
