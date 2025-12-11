What Trump’s bailout means for Minnesota farmers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One farmer seated next to President Donald Trump on Monday called the bailout a Christmas present. A cabinet secretary said the $12 billion aid package — called a bridge — would usher in a new “golden age” of farming.
But beneath the surface of the major farmland assistance program announced this week, farmers hurting from stubbornly low commodity prices, persistent sticker-shock for fertilizer and Trump’s ongoing trade war with major trading partners like China were like the children after unwrapping gifts and still looking for one more present behind the bookshelf.
The aid package includes $11 billion for row crop farmers and another $1 billion for specialty growers and sugar producers, vital in Minnesota’s Red River Valley. That’s roughly half the amount of funds sent to farmers in 2018 and 2019.
Agriculture staffers on Capitol Hill say the plan, with details still to be released, appears to promise paying out to farmers based on acres planted, regardless of their pain at the elevator.
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, said in a post to X the announcement was “a strong step forward,” leaving open the possibility for more support down the road.
Still, in December, when farmers prep for the following season and come to terms with bankers, the aid might be enough of a shot in the arm to keep some defaulting on loan obligations.
As during the first Trump administration, the ramifications (and politics) of these bailouts can be tricky to nail down. Here’s what we know.
Is agriculture in trouble?
It depends on the sector. Livestock producers, particularly cattle ranchers, are doing relatively well. Minnesota’s long-struggling dairy farmers took better prices than in recent years. So did the state’s large pork industry.