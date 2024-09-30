Minnesotans sweating in farm country as the Farm Bill dies (again)

Once a bastion of bipartisan bromides and cooperation, the Farm Bill, with a price tag expected to top out at $1.5 trillion, has succumbed to the politics of Washington D.C. Earlier this year, the House Agriculture Committee on a mostly party line vote approved a bill from chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson, a Pennsylvania Republican, drawing accolades from lobbies for staple, midwestern commodities, such as corn and soybeans, dairy and pork producers.