As Angie Craig takes her town halls to greater Minnesota, Republican colleagues say she may be violating House ethics rules

Minnesota’s four Republican representatives in Congress say Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig may have violated ethics rules by holding town hall meetings outside of her suburban metro district, a charge that she denied Wednesday.
“Well, that’s really rich,” Craig declared after an hour-long town hall meeting at St. Cloud State University, prompting a standing ovation. “Not a single dollar of taxpayer money is being used here. Now I’m going to ask where the hell they are.”
Craig, who is in the middle of a town hall tour of four GOP-controlled congressional districts throughout the state this week, appeared Wednesday at St. Cloud State before a friendly crowd of about 80 people.
“Every single Minnesotan deserves someone from Washington to tell you what’s happening,” she told them. “I wanted to show you someone who shows up and does their job.”
Craig is reportedly mulling a bid for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Tina Smith, who is not seeking re-election next year, and expects to make a decision by next week.
Her tour throughout greater Minnesota comes as Republicans here and elsewhere are eschewing in-person town hall meetings. Many of their constituents are vocally unhappy with the Trump administration’s fluctuating tariff policies, a jittery stock market, mass deportations, and cuts to federal jobs and services, and concerned about Social Security, Medicaid and Medicare.
Craig, whose House district spans the south metro area, appeared Monday in Grand Rapids, part of Rep. Pete Stauber’s district. She plans additional town hall events in Willmar and Mankato later this week.
She spent about an hour in St. Cloud on Wednesday answering audience questions posed by a moderator, touching on Medicaid cuts, union rights, fraying trade relations with Canada and how Democrats and Republicans can join together “to stop the madness.”