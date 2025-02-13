WASHINGTON, D.C. - Tina Smith will not run for reelection to the U.S. Senate, the junior senator from Minnesota announced in a video Wednesday.
U.S. Sen. Tina Smith won’t seek re-election in 2026
Smith cites wanting to spend more time with family as the reason for her decision.
“This decision is not political, it is entirely personal,” the Democrat said of her move, citing wanting to spend more time with her growing family.
“I have nearly two full years left in my Senate term, and I plan to use every single day working as hard as I can to represent your interests in the United States Senate and make sure that your voices are heard,” she said.
Smith also said she was ready to welcome a new generation of leadership from Minnesota to take her spot.
“We have a deep bench of political talent in Minnesota, a group of leaders that are more than ready to pick up the work and carry us forward, and I’m excited to make room for them to move forward,” she said.
This is a developing story.
Vaccine skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is confirmed as Trump's health chief after a close Senate vote
The Senate on Thursday confirmed Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as President Donald Trump's health secretary, putting the prominent vaccine skeptic in control of $1.7 trillion in federal spending, vaccine recommendations and food safety as well as health insurance programs for roughly half the country.