U.S. Sen. Tina Smith won’t seek re-election in 2026

Smith cites wanting to spend more time with family as the reason for her decision.

By Sydney Kashiwagi

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 13, 2025 at 4:28PM
Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith eulogizes Walter Mondale during a memorial service for the former Vice President.
Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith eulogizes Walter Mondale during a memorial service for the former Vice President. (Jeff Wheeler, Star Tribune/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Tina Smith will not run for reelection to the U.S. Senate, the junior senator from Minnesota announced in a video Wednesday.

“This decision is not political, it is entirely personal,” the Democrat said of her move, citing wanting to spend more time with her growing family.

“I have nearly two full years left in my Senate term, and I plan to use every single day working as hard as I can to represent your interests in the United States Senate and make sure that your voices are heard,” she said.

Smith also said she was ready to welcome a new generation of leadership from Minnesota to take her spot.

“We have a deep bench of political talent in Minnesota, a group of leaders that are more than ready to pick up the work and carry us forward, and I’m excited to make room for them to move forward,” she said.

This is a developing story.

Sydney Kashiwagi

Washington Correspondent

Sydney Kashiwagi is a Washington Correspondent for the Star Tribune.

