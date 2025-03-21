At ticketed event, Rep. Michelle Fischbach gets questions about federal funding cuts, tariffs

OTTERTAIL, MINN. – U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach made a rare public appearance in her western Minnesota district Thursday, but it wasn’t the free-for-all town hall that many constituents were hoping for.
The Republican House member spoke and answered questions before about 140 registered guests, who each paid $10 to attend what was billed as a conversation hosted by the Minnetonka-based conservative think tank Center of the American Experiment.
But they were outnumbered by the protesters who lined the road outside the grounds of Thumper Pond Resort in Ottertail. And the group inside included more than a dozen who clearly took issue with Fischbach — some of whom interrupted her with questions about federal funding cuts and were asked by organizers to be quiet or leave.
Matt Dean, a policy fellow with American Experiment and former GOP leader in the Minnesota House, asked Fischbach questions for much of the hourlong event. Attendees submitted questions on cards, but only a handful were answered before the event ended and she swiftly left the room.
Fischbach, back in the state on a weeklong congressional recess, has been getting calls from constituents to hold a town hall in the Seventh District, which stretches across western Minnesota from the Canadian border nearly to the Iowa line. Hundreds have been reported protesting outside her district offices in Moorhead and Willmar.
But Fischbach has characterized the protests as “garbage” and has speculated that the protesters may not actually be from the district.
Fischbach was first elected to the U.S. House in 2020 when she ousted DFLer Collin Peterson, who had held the seat for 30 years. She easily won her re-election bid last fall and recently announced plans to run again in 2026. During her time in Congress, she’s amassed one of the most conservative voting records in the Minnesota delegation.
At Thursday’s event, Dean asked Fischbach how federal funding cuts might affect Social Security and Medicare funding. Instead, she focused on the importance of increasing telehealth services and undoing some of the mandates implemented by the Biden administration that she said have made it more difficult to staff nursing homes.