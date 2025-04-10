As Angie Craig decides on U.S. Senate run, both parties eye her the Second District swing seat

James Hepworth says he’s become one of the most popular people in Rep. Angie Craig’s Second Congressional District since she announced she’s considering running for retiring U.S. Sen. Tina Smith’s seat.
As the district’s DFL chair, Hepworth said multiple people have reached out to him about running for Craig’s seat as she decides what she’s going to do. If she stays put in the U.S. House, he said none of those prospective candidates will challenge her.
“Our understanding right now is it’s not a targeted district by the Republicans, which is something that hasn’t happened forever, since Angie started running,” Hepworth said.
It’s a similar calculus for Republicans, said Second Congressional District Republican Chair Joe Ditto, who thinks it will be a “competitive race” if Craig runs for Senate. It will be “more challenging” for Republicans if she runs for reelection in the House, he admits.
The swing district Democrat has run in close races since she started running for the seat in 2016, eventually winning it by roughly five points in 2018. The seat has been a top target for Republicans throughout her political career, but her double digit win last year, the largest margin of victory of her congressional career, appears to have steered off Republicans from trying to target the seat next year if she remains in the House.
She was noticeably missing from the National Republican Congressional Committee’s first version of its “top target” list, which she’s been a familiar face on. It was an early indication that Republicans likely won’t target the seat so long as she’s the candidate.
Craig said in an interview she plans to make a final decision on her plans this month. She said she’s received a lot of encouragement to run for Senate, some even telling her: “There’s nobody who’s better in a fight to take it to Republicans than me.”
“We can’t take for granted that Minnesota is a blue state. It’s trending redder than it ever has before. And I know we need a strong statewide candidate that can appeal to Democrats and independents if we’re going to hold the seat, and maybe even bring a few Republicans along,” Craig said.