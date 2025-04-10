News & Politics

Rep. Ilhan Omar will run for re-election to House seat, closing the door on Senate bid

Omar’s decision narrows down the field of possible Democrats considering a run for Senate.

By Sydney Kashiwagi

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 10, 2025 at 2:28PM
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar said Thursday that she will seek re-election to her seat in the U.S. House, closing the door on a bid for the U.S. Senate. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Rep. Ilhan Omar will run for re-election to her House seat next fall, closing the door on a possible run for retiring Sen. Tina Smith’s U.S. Senate seat.

“At a time when our rights are under attack, it is more important than ever to fight back against the chaos, corruption, and callousness of the Trump Administration,” Omar, a Democrat, said in a statement.

“I am excited to announce I am running for reelection for Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District to keep standing up for our rights in the face of authoritarianism.”

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and former Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen have already jumped into the Senate race.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

about the writer

Sydney Kashiwagi

Washington Correspondent

Sydney Kashiwagi is a Washington Correspondent for the Star Tribune.

