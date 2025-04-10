Rep. Ilhan Omar will run for re-election to House seat, closing the door on Senate bid

Rep. Ilhan Omar will run for re-election to her House seat next fall, closing the door on a possible run for retiring Sen. Tina Smith’s U.S. Senate seat.
“At a time when our rights are under attack, it is more important than ever to fight back against the chaos, corruption, and callousness of the Trump Administration,” Omar, a Democrat, said in a statement.
“I am excited to announce I am running for reelection for Minnesota’s Fifth Congressional District to keep standing up for our rights in the face of authoritarianism.”
Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and former Senate Minority Leader Melisa López Franzen have already jumped into the Senate race.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
To get a breakdown of Minnesota’s latest political stories in your inbox, sign up for the free Hot Dish newsletter.