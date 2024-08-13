U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and Don Samuels square off in DFL primary election rematch

“If you live in Minnesota and you’re a Republican, I’m calling on you to vote for Ilhan Omar’s DEMOCRAT opponent in the August 13th primary,” far-right activist and provocateur Laura Loomer posted on X, to her 1.2 million followers. “You are allowed to do this in an Open primary. Omar almost lost in 2022. If 5,000 GOP voters cross over to vote against her on the 13th, we can remove her from office.”