U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar nearly lost her congressional seat two years ago to DFL challenger Don Samuels, who came within about two percentage points of defeating her. The Minneapolis congresswoman will face Samuels again in a closely watched Democratic primary election Tuesday night, and she’s vowed to defeat him by a larger margin.
Elections
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and Don Samuels square off in DFL primary election rematch
Omar narrowly defeated Samuels two years ago. Will their rematch go differently?
Omar, the first Somali American elected to Congress, is seeking a fourth term and has the Minnesota DFL’s endorsement. She’s outraised and outspent Samuels this year and said “we’re not leaving a single door un-knocked,” acknowledging she didn’t take Samuels seriously enough in their first race. Omar, 41, had defeated her previous DFL primary challenger, Antone Melton-Meaux, by about 20 percentage points in 2020.
The former Minneapolis City Council member Samuels found success against Omar in 2022 by criticizing her support for a failed ballot measure to replace the Minneapolis Police Department. Samuels, 75, has advocated against gun violence ever since a bullet pierced his north Minneapolis home more than two decades ago. He’s cast Omar as a divisive figure in the district and said she’s a liability for Democrats, referencing how Republicans such as former President Donald Trump frequently use her as a political foil.
Two of Omar’s fellow progressive “Squad” members in the U.S. House, Missouri Rep. Cori Bush and New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman, recently lost their Democratic primary elections. After Bush lost last week, Samuels saw a last-minute surge of enthusiasm, with more than $150,000 in donations pouring in.
The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) and other pro-Israel groups spent millions trying to unseat Bowman and Bush. But they hadn’t spent a dime on Omar’s race and it was unlikely they would at the last minute. Even if they did, it could be too late to make a meaningful impact on the race.
AIPAC and other pro-Israel groups including the Democratic Majority for Israel and AIPAC’s affiliated super PAC, United Democracy Project, did not respond to requests for comment when asked if they would help Samuels in the closing days of the race. Their absence from the race could suggest they view Omar as too difficult to defeat this year.
“I do think it does say, and they’ve alluded to this, that they do not think [Samuels] has the viability … and are not interested in probably wasting their money helping a candidate that is struggling to gain any momentum,” Omar said in an interview.
Omar has been an outspoken critic of Israel for years, and she’s advocated for a cease-fire in Gaza amid the ongoing war. She said she’s urged President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to do what they can to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, and she would continue to do so if she’s re-elected and Harris becomes president.
Samuels has accused Omar of making one-sided statements about the war in Gaza and minimizing Hamas’ attack on Israel last October. He’s pitched himself as someone who can bridge the partisan divide and deliver more resources for the Fifth District, which includes Minneapolis and nearby suburbs.
“Every election, she’s had strong opposition because of this increasing concern about her performance,” Samuels said of Omar. “This district has demonstrated a loyalty to its congressional leadership. Congresswoman Omar is an anomaly in the Fifth District for the amount of challenges she’s had.”
In the closing days before the primary election, some prominent Republicans from Minnesota and the U.S. urged conservatives who live in the Fifth District to vote for Samuels.
“If you live in Minnesota and you’re a Republican, I’m calling on you to vote for Ilhan Omar’s DEMOCRAT opponent in the August 13th primary,” far-right activist and provocateur Laura Loomer posted on X, to her 1.2 million followers. “You are allowed to do this in an Open primary. Omar almost lost in 2022. If 5,000 GOP voters cross over to vote against her on the 13th, we can remove her from office.”
Royce White, the Minnesota GOP-endorsed U.S. Senate candidate, chimed in: “I will gladly give up 5,000 votes in the CD5 primary to accomplish this goal. Everywhere else in the state vote for Royce White for U.S. Senate,” White posted on X.
Omar appeared to respond to those calls in a post on X Sunday, saying, “MN05 deserves someone who will champion their values, not seek support from vile MAGA Republicans like Laura Loomer and Royce White.”
More from Elections
The results of Tuesday’s primary will shape the candidate matchups that voters will choose from in November.