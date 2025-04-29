Who’s mulling a run for Angie Craig’s U.S. House seat?

Rep. Angie Craig’s entry to the U.S. Senate race Tuesday is expected to create a competitive contest for her House seat in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District.
She’s prevailed in tough races since she was first elected in 2018 and notched a double-digit win last year, the largest margin of victory in her congressional career. Republicans weren’t planning to target her in 2026 if she decided to stay in the U.S. House.
Now, her exit has put the seat back on the radar of Republicans, and several candidates from both parties are expected to jump into the race soon.
“The writing is on the wall for House Democrats, and their vulnerable members like Angie Craig are racing for the exits. Republicans look forward to flipping this open seat red,” National Republican Campaign Committee spokesman Zach Bannon said in a statement following Craig’s Senate announcement.
In the Democratic field, Tara Erickson, a campaign spokesperson for state Sen. Matt Klein, told the Star Tribune the DFLer from Mendota Heights is planning to announce a run for the Second Congressional District seat “in the coming weeks.”
Former state Sen. Matt Little previously told the Star Tribune he would run for Craig’s House seat if she ran for Senate. Former Minneapolis DFL Vice Chair Mike Norton has also said he plans to run for Craig’s seat.
In the Republican field, Craig’s two-time Republican opponent Tyler Kistner plans to announce he’s running for the seat “soon,” his advisor, Matthew Pagano, told the Star Tribune.
Kistner had the support from the NRCC and Second Congressional District Republicans during his 2020 and 2022 runs against Craig.