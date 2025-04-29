Politics

Who’s mulling a run for Angie Craig’s U.S. House seat?

Her exit to run for the Senate has already putting the seat back on the radar of Republicans and several candidates from both parties are expected to jump in the field soon.  

By Sydney Kashiwagi and

Briana Bierschbach

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 29, 2025 at 4:47PM
U.S. Rep. Angie Craig speaks to the crowd during her campaign’s official watch party at Bald Man Brewing in Eagan, Minn. on Nov. 4, 2024. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Rep. Angie Craig’s entry to the U.S. Senate race Tuesday is expected to create a competitive contest for her House seat in Minnesota’s Second Congressional District.

She’s prevailed in tough races since she was first elected in 2018 and notched a double-digit win last year, the largest margin of victory in her congressional career. Republicans weren’t planning to target her in 2026 if she decided to stay in the U.S. House.

Now, her exit has put the seat back on the radar of Republicans, and several candidates from both parties are expected to jump into the race soon.

“The writing is on the wall for House Democrats, and their vulnerable members like Angie Craig are racing for the exits. Republicans look forward to flipping this open seat red,” National Republican Campaign Committee spokesman Zach Bannon said in a statement following Craig’s Senate announcement.

In the Democratic field, Tara Erickson, a campaign spokesperson for state Sen. Matt Klein, told the Star Tribune the DFLer from Mendota Heights is planning to announce a run for the Second Congressional District seat “in the coming weeks.”

Former state Sen. Matt Little previously told the Star Tribune he would run for Craig’s House seat if she ran for Senate. Former Minneapolis DFL Vice Chair Mike Norton has also said he plans to run for Craig’s seat.

In the Republican field, Craig’s two-time Republican opponent Tyler Kistner plans to announce he’s running for the seat “soon,” his advisor, Matthew Pagano, told the Star Tribune.

Kistner had the support from the NRCC and Second Congressional District Republicans during his 2020 and 2022 runs against Craig.

Tayler Rahm, who dropped out of the Second Congressional District Republican primary last year and had strong support from the district’s conservative grassroots base, also did not rule out another run when recently asked.

“Right now, I’m keeping my options open,” Rahm said in an interview earlier this month. “My decision is going to be based on what is best for the district and for my family.”

Joe Teirab, Craig’s most recent Republican opponent, also didn’t rule out a bid when asked this month. And state Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake, said: “I haven’t made a decision,” when recently asked this month if he plans to run.

Other Democrats in the mix include state Sen. Erin Maye Quade, DFL-Apple Valley, who has congressional campaign websites registered in her name. Maye Quade did not rule out a run for the Second District when asked this month.

State Rep. Kaela Berg, DFL-Burnsville, may also be considering a run, but she had “no comment” earlier this month when asked about about her plans.

Craig’s exit from the House comes as Republicans are trying to hold their slim majority and are eager to find districts that can help them expand the map. Democrats need to win five seats to take back the majority.

Craig choosing to run for Senate could complicate Democrats’ path, but she has said she made the district safe enough to hand off to another Democrat to win in 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Sydney Kashiwagi

Washington Correspondent

Sydney Kashiwagi is a Washington Correspondent for the Star Tribune.

Briana Bierschbach

Reporter

Briana Bierschbach is a politics and government reporter for the Star Tribune.

