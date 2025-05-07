What to know if you’re still looking to score a campsite in Minnesota for Memorial Day

Excited to camp as another season opens?
With temperatures rising in Minnesota, it’s time to air out tents and de-winterize RVs to spend time outdoors. But you may need to move quickly to secure a spot for the upcoming holidays.
Here are things to know ahead of the 2025 season:
State park sites are filling fast
Overnight camping reservations at state parks and recreation areas are nearly 94% full for the three-day Memorial Day weekend, according to a Department of Natural Resources parks and trails division spokesperson. All cabins, guest houses, tipis and yurts are booked. Campers can make reservations up to 120 days in advance.
“If folks are still looking for a [state park] campsite, head north. Way north,” said Sara Joy Berhow, a Department of Natural Resources parks and trails division spokesperson.
Out of more than 5,000 campsites at 74 parks and recreation areas, here is a breakdown of what’s most available by type of camping:
As of Tuesday, parks with 10-plus nonelectric sites still available included Lake Bronson; Zippel Bay in Williams; McCarthy Beach in Side Lake; Hayes Lake in Roseau; and Schoolcraft in Deer River.
There are fewer than 45 electric sites available around the state; Red River State Recreation Area in East Grand Forks, Minn., has the most vacancies.