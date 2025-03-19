Six new or improved features across Minnesota’s state parks this year

Several Minnesota state parks will unveil big improvements this season, including a first-of-its-kind campground devoted to all-terrain-vehicle riders.
Also in store: better accessibility at a metro-area park, a new bridge on a popular Tettegouche path and more free park passes available for checkout at local libraries.
Some of the upgrades resulted from 2023 legislation that allotted nearly $150 million to modernize outdoor recreation, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Top improvements include:
A campground for ATV riders
A campground designed for ATV riders is scheduled to open this fall near Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park. The Pyrite Campground is in a newly designated, 400-acre site across Hwy. 169 from the park.
The campground will feature 24 pull-through sites that are 90 feet by 15 feet, showers and an ATV wash station to help prevent the spread of invasive species.
Special legislation in 2020 allowed the state to remove 400 acres from the state park and designate it as a recreation area, said Jim DeVries, the project leader and assistant manager at the park. ATV use is illegal in state parks.
The campground will connect to the popular Prospectors Trail ATV network, which links Ely, Babbitt, Embarrass, Tower and Soudan.