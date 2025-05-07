Starting today, you’ll need a Real ID to fly or face additional screening by TSA

News & Politics

Passports, passport and Global Entry cards, and tribal and military IDs can be used as acceptable identification.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 7, 2025 at 11:03AM
Travelers drop off their bags and head to TSA at Terminal 1 at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in 2021. Now, travelers will need a Real ID for regular TSA screening, though the airport said there will still be options for those who haven't obtained one. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After months of warnings, the Real ID mandate arrived at the nation’s airports Wednesday, requiring air travelers to show federally compliant driver’s licenses or ID cards to board domestic flights.

Passports, Global Entry cards and tribal and military IDs also are valid forms of identification.

You still have options without Real ID

Procrastinators 18 and older without approved ID and who have not obtained a Real ID — denoted with a gold star in the upper right corner — won’t necessarily be grounded.

They will just have to go through “extra steps” before making their journey, said TSA spokeswoman Jessica Mayle.

Travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport who arrive with noncompliant ID will be handed a paper notice and directed to lines where “they can expect extra screening,” she said.

Most flyers won’t see much turbulence as a result of the change, Mayle said. More than 80% of travelers at TSA checkpoints nationwide already present an acceptable identification, including a state-issued Real ID, Mayle said.

Congress in 2005 voted to improve standards for identification in response to security vulnerabilities exposed by the 9/11 attacks. Enforcement has been delayed multiple times over the years, but federal law requiring Real ID to enter certain government facilities kicked in Wednesday.

High demand at DVS offices

Lines have spilled out the door for the past two weeks at the Roseville License Center where those without appointments but seeking a Real ID have been forced to wait 2 to 3 hours, said center manager Pam Ryan Senden.

Appointments are booked well into July, she added.

“These are in demand,” Ryan Senden said, noting her office is processing almost 200 requests for Real ID a day, a 50% increase over last year. “People think they need to have it by the deadline. If you don’t have to travel [soon] or have another means to travel, don’t get mixed up in the chaos.”

Processing Real ID applications takes longer than for standard licenses because applicants must show multiple documents to prove their identity. Clerks must verify those documents and scan them into the system.

“That is why wait times are way up there,” Ryan Senden said.

Receipts or paper copies showing a traveler has paid for a Real ID but has yet to receive an actual card will not fly, Mayle said.

About 42% of Minnesotans have a Real ID compliant driver’s license or state ID card, and the number is rising fast, said Mark Karstedt, a spokesman with Driver and Vehicle Services (DVS). The arm of the Department of Public Safety is processing 900 to 1,000 requests for Real ID a day during April, a figure Karstedt described as “crazy.”

Turnaround as of Tuesday stands at about 45 days, Karstedt said. But applicants can reduce their wait to a little as 2 weeks by opening a MyDVS account online, uploading their documents for review and bringing the same documents to an in-person inspection.

“You can help the process,” he said.

What you need for Real ID

Applicants need to prove their full name, date of birth and proof of legal presence in the United States by showing a passport, birth certificate or permanent resident card. Two documents showing proof of address, such as utility bills or tax returns, and a Social Security number also are needed.

Watch out for scams

Cliff Steinhauer, Director of Information Security and Engagement at the National Cybersecurity Alliance, is warning about scams related to Wednesday’s deadline. He said scammers may call or send text messages or emails with links trying to steal sensitive information.

“The DMV or the government will not reach out to you,” Steinhauer said. “Don’t trust incoming messages. You have to initiate this on your own side.”

Do I really have to get a Real ID?

While lines and waits have been as long as ever at the Hennepin County Government Center, not everybody needs to get a Real ID, said Neng Lor, who manages the service center at 300 S. 6th Street.

“People are concerned about the deadline, but you don’t need it if you are not going anywhere,” Lor said.

Standard licenses and ID cards will still remain valid for transactions such as banking, health care and buying alcohol and tobacco. And most importantly, Lor said, “you don’t need it to drive.”

