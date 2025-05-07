Starting today, you’ll need a Real ID to fly or face additional screening by TSA

After months of warnings, the Real ID mandate arrived at the nation’s airports Wednesday, requiring air travelers to show federally compliant driver’s licenses or ID cards to board domestic flights.
Passports, Global Entry cards and tribal and military IDs also are valid forms of identification.
You still have options without Real ID
Procrastinators 18 and older without approved ID and who have not obtained a Real ID — denoted with a gold star in the upper right corner — won’t necessarily be grounded.
They will just have to go through “extra steps” before making their journey, said TSA spokeswoman Jessica Mayle.
Travelers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport who arrive with noncompliant ID will be handed a paper notice and directed to lines where “they can expect extra screening,” she said.
Most flyers won’t see much turbulence as a result of the change, Mayle said. More than 80% of travelers at TSA checkpoints nationwide already present an acceptable identification, including a state-issued Real ID, Mayle said.
Congress in 2005 voted to improve standards for identification in response to security vulnerabilities exposed by the 9/11 attacks. Enforcement has been delayed multiple times over the years, but federal law requiring Real ID to enter certain government facilities kicked in Wednesday.
High demand at DVS offices
Lines have spilled out the door for the past two weeks at the Roseville License Center where those without appointments but seeking a Real ID have been forced to wait 2 to 3 hours, said center manager Pam Ryan Senden.