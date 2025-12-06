Flight carrying federal detainees leaves Minnesota as ICE activity escalates

About a dozen detainees were led out onto the snowy tarmac at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Friday.
The group of mostly Hispanic men were shackled at the hands, waist and feet by authorities who emerged from white vans bearing the Department of Homeland Security logo.
Each detainee ascended a staircase ramp to board an Airbus A321 airplane flown in by GlobalX Air — a charter carrier known to contract with ICE — which whisked them away to Omaha.
It’s the latest action in a week that started with a surge in immigration enforcement operations carried out by federal agents targeting Somalis and Latinos in the Twin Cities.
The increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) presence, combined with recent disparaging remarks from President Donald Trump, has sparked outrage from many residents who say it’s a discriminatory attack on the Somali community. Others have voiced support, saying it’s a necessary effort to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants and those with criminal records.
This follows two high-profile immigration raids in St. Paul last month that led to over a dozen arrests of undocumented Hispanic immigrants.
Here’s what we know about the arrests made so far, notable incidents that didn’t result in arrests and the community’s reaction:
‘Operation Metro Surge’
On Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) released the names of 12 undocumented men arrested since the start of December in Minneapolis, as part of what officials called “Operation Metro Surge.”