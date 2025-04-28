The REAL ID deadline is almost here. What does that mean in Minnesota if you don’t have one yet?

What do I need for a REAL ID in MN?

One document proving your identity, date of birth and that your presence in the U.S. is legal. That can include a birth certificate, passport, permanent resident card or certificate of citizenship. If your name has changed, for marriage or other reasons, you must bring original documents accounting for each time it has changed.

Know your social security number.

Two documents proving you are a current Minnesota resident, such as a state driver’s license, income tax return, utility bill, or credit card statement.

A full list of documents required for a Real ID in Minnesota are here.

How to know if you have a REAL ID?

Real ID’s have a small gold star located in the upper right corner of your driver’s license.

How much does a REAL ID cost in MN?

It costs $46 for a REAL ID — the same price as a standard driver’s license in Minnesota.

The bottom line, per DVS Communications Specialist Mark Karstedt, is that people should gather documents to prepare for the May 7 deadline now while considering when they will need the ID.