News & Politics

The REAL ID deadline is almost here. What does that mean in Minnesota if you don’t have one yet?

State and federal officials shared what documents Minnesotans will need ahead of the REAL ID Act’s May 7 deadline, and who should wait before applying.

By Kyeland Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 28, 2025 at 11:00AM
A sample of a Real ID driver's license (Provided/Minnesota Department of Public Safety)

Within weeks, the federal government will require citizens to use a Real ID for air travel and access to federal buildings in the U.S.

Many Minnesotans have already obtained Real ID licenses. As some Minnesotans scramble to gather the documents needed to apply, state and federal officials offered tips on how to prepare.

What is a REAL ID?

A Real ID card is form of identification broadly accepted by federal agencies. Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 upon recommendation by a commission created in response to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The act aims to set a minimum security standard for identification to increase safety.

When do I need a REAL ID?

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will start enforcing the Real ID Act on May 7, 2025.

As of April 1, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said 40.82% of Minnesotans had a REAL ID. On April 17, Minnesotans had:

  • 2,764,369 Standard licenses
  • 1,208,228 Real ID licenses
  • 698,285 Enhanced licenses

    • Residents have reported lines that stretch out the doors of Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services offices, and officials say it will take around 45 days to process a Real ID after application.

    What is an enhanced license?

    An enhanced license complies with the Real ID Act, but can be used to cross national borders via car, truck or boat. Such licenses cannot be issued to non-U.S. citizens or applicants under 16.

    Why do I need a REAL ID?

    Residents need a Real ID if they plan to travel through U.S. Airports, or enter military bases or federal buildings. Standard ID cards will still work for tasks like driving, registering to vote, applying for healthcare and buying alcohol and tobacco.

    Minnesotans who don’t know if they will need a Real ID can check online through the Department of Public Safety here.

    The Transportation Security Administration will allow residents without a Real ID to pass airport security if they bring documents such as:

    • U.S. passport or passport card.
      • Foreign government-issued passport.
        • Employment Authorization Card (I-766).
          • Permanent resident card (I-551).
            • Border crossing card.
              • Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID.
                • U.S. of defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents.

                  A list of all identification that will TSA will accept after the May 7 deadline are here. But the TSA has warned that after May 7, passengers without a Real ID “can expect to face delayed, additional screenings, and the possibility of not being allowed into the security checkpoint,” according to the agency’s website.

                  Jessica Mayle, a regional spokesperson for the TSA who represents Minnesota and eight neighboring states, expects this year will mark a busy travel season. Mayle says TSA officials are ready and have prepared for the deadline over nearly a year.

                  “We have a lot of systems in place. Airports are making plans to try and minimize the impact on all the passengers who have the proper form of ID, and still making sure that we’re screening everyone properly,” Mayle said. “When you have a delay it doesn’t just affect you, it affects everyone in line behind you. And we are focusing so much on this ID issue, but just a reminder that packing smart and not bringing prohibited items — that’s really key as well.”

                  What do I need for a REAL ID in MN?

                  • One document proving your identity, date of birth and that your presence in the U.S. is legal. That can include a birth certificate, passport, permanent resident card or certificate of citizenship. If your name has changed, for marriage or other reasons, you must bring original documents accounting for each time it has changed.
                    • Know your social security number.
                      • Two documents proving you are a current Minnesota resident, such as a state driver’s license, income tax return, utility bill, or credit card statement.
                        • A full list of documents required for a Real ID in Minnesota are here.

                          How to know if you have a REAL ID?

                          Real ID’s have a small gold star located in the upper right corner of your driver’s license.

                          How much does a REAL ID cost in MN?

                          It costs $46 for a REAL ID — the same price as a standard driver’s license in Minnesota.

                          The bottom line, per DVS Communications Specialist Mark Karstedt, is that people should gather documents to prepare for the May 7 deadline now while considering when they will need the ID.

                          “The real message that needs to get out there is people don’t have to have a Real ID by May 7,” Karstedt said. “ If you don’t have a passport, if you don’t have an enhanced driver’s license, and you’re planning on flying on or after May 7, you need something ... but not everybody is planning on doing that.”

                          about the writer

                          about the writer

                          Kyeland Jackson

                          St. Paul police reporter

                          Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.

                          See Moreicon

                          More from News & Politics

                          See More

                          Twin Cities Suburbs

                          Northfield’s hockey rink is outdated. A $25 million replacement is likely on the way.

                          Jessica Boland member of Northfield girls hockey team pushed the puck up ice during practice November 15,2017 in Northfield, MN.] JERRY HOLT &#xef; jerry.holt@startribune.com

                          After years of debate over the cost, construction of the new ice arena could start in May, pending City Council approval.

                          News & Politics

                          The REAL ID deadline is almost here. What does that mean in Minnesota if you don’t have one yet?

                          card image

                          News & Politics

                          After decade of resilience, family of U of M student found frozen awarded $6.4 million

                          card image