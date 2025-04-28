The REAL ID deadline is almost here. What does that mean in Minnesota if you don’t have one yet?

Within weeks, the federal government will require citizens to use a Real ID for air travel and access to federal buildings in the U.S.
Many Minnesotans have already obtained Real ID licenses. As some Minnesotans scramble to gather the documents needed to apply, state and federal officials offered tips on how to prepare.
What is a REAL ID?
A Real ID card is form of identification broadly accepted by federal agencies. Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 upon recommendation by a commission created in response to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The act aims to set a minimum security standard for identification to increase safety.
When do I need a REAL ID?
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security will start enforcing the Real ID Act on May 7, 2025.
As of April 1, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said 40.82% of Minnesotans had a REAL ID. On April 17, Minnesotans had:
Residents have reported lines that stretch out the doors of Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services offices, and officials say it will take around 45 days to process a Real ID after application.
What is an enhanced license?
An enhanced license complies with the Real ID Act, but can be used to cross national borders via car, truck or boat. Such licenses cannot be issued to non-U.S. citizens or applicants under 16.