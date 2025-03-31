It’s likely too late to get a REAL ID by May 7, but it’s not too late to apply

The Minnesota Department of Vehicle Services (DVS) says it takes about 42 days —six weeks — to get a Real ID, which means it is now too late to have one in hand before federal law requiring them to board domestic flights or entering certain facilities goes into effect May 7.

“You can still apply any time, even after May 7,” DVS said in a posting on X over the weekend that noted “now may be too late” for the deadline. “Plan ahead if traveling this summer to have your card before your trip.”

About 40% of Minnesotans now have the driver’s licenses or identification cards with a star on them and have been available since 2018, DVS said.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to improve standards for identification in response to security vulnerabilities exposed by the 9/11 attacks. After several postponements, the requirement will go into effect on May 7, officials said.

Can I fly domestically if I don’t get a Real ID?

Yes, but The TSA will require both a standard driver’s license or state identification card and a passport to pass through security.

What if I don’t have a passport but need to fly?

In lieu of a Real ID or passport, here are a few other documents the TSA will accept:

Employment Authorization Card (I-766).

Permanent resident card (I-551).

Border crossing card.

Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID.

U.S. Department of defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents.

What documents do I need to apply for a Real ID?

Applicants will need one document showing their full legal name, date of birth and proof of legal presence in the United States. Examples include passports, birth certificates or permanent resident cards.