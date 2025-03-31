News & Politics

It’s likely too late to get a REAL ID by May 7, but it’s not too late to apply

About 40% of Minnesotans have a Real ID, the Department of Vehicle Services says.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 31, 2025 at 12:36PM
A sample of a Real ID driver's license (Provided/Minnesota Department of Public Safety)

The Minnesota Department of Vehicle Services (DVS) says it takes about 42 days —six weeks — to get a Real ID, which means it is now too late to have one in hand before federal law requiring them to board domestic flights or entering certain facilities goes into effect May 7.

“You can still apply any time, even after May 7,” DVS said in a posting on X over the weekend that noted “now may be too late” for the deadline. “Plan ahead if traveling this summer to have your card before your trip.”

About 40% of Minnesotans now have the driver’s licenses or identification cards with a star on them and have been available since 2018, DVS said.

Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005 to improve standards for identification in response to security vulnerabilities exposed by the 9/11 attacks. After several postponements, the requirement will go into effect on May 7, officials said.

Can I fly domestically if I don’t get a Real ID?

Yes, but The TSA will require both a standard driver’s license or state identification card and a passport to pass through security.

What if I don’t have a passport but need to fly?

In lieu of a Real ID or passport, here are a few other documents the TSA will accept:

  • Employment Authorization Card (I-766).
    • Permanent resident card (I-551).
      • Border crossing card.
        • Federally recognized, tribal-issued photo ID.
          • U.S. Department of defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents.

            What documents do I need to apply for a Real ID?

            Applicants will need one document showing their full legal name, date of birth and proof of legal presence in the United States. Examples include passports, birth certificates or permanent resident cards.

            Non-U.S. citizens will need to show certain federal immigration documents.

            One big note: If you have ever changed your name, you will need to show proof of each name change, DVS said.

            What else do I need?

            Two documents showing proof of address, such as a driver’s license, tax return, credit card or bank statement or utility bill. Applicants must provide their Social Security number.

            How much does a Real ID cost?

            A Class D Real ID-compliant license costs $46, or $41 for those renewing, the same fees for those seeking or renewing a standard license. For an additional $15, applicants can get an Enhanced license or ID card, which can be used go to and from Canada, Mexico, Bermuda or the Caribbean by land or sea. It is not a replacement for a passport for air travel.

            Where do I apply?

            DVS offices and many deputy register’s office will process applications. DVS will not accept applications by mail.

            What if I don’t get a Real ID?

            If you don’t plan to fly or enter a military base or federal facilities, nothing. A standard driver’s license will still be acceptable for driving, registering to vote, banking, buying alcohol or tobacco, applying for federal benefits and getting health care.

            Tim Harlow

            Reporter

            Tim Harlow covers traffic and transportation issues in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area, and likes to get out of the office, even during rush hour. He also covers the suburbs in northern Hennepin and all of Anoka counties, plus breaking news and weather.

