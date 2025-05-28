St. Paul police overtime spending worries City Council

Years of overspent police overtime budgets amid St. Paul’s climbing property taxes have City Council members worried.
The council has been waiting for reports on the police department’s use of overtime, which members say they have not received.
Council members say they want a better handle on how the police department uses overtime, how the department accounts for that expense, and when overtime is used — whether it’s used more for emergencies, event security or normal operations.
“We had significant overspending, multimillion-dollar overspending last year that we still need to understand,” Council Member Cheniqua Johnson said during a meeting last week.
A spokesperson for the police department told the Star Tribune that the requested information has been provided to the mayor’s office. The Star Tribune has requested the information.
Council members say they want to analyze overtime use to make better budgets.
“We see overtime as a symptom,” Council Member Anika Bowie said, of too many job vacancies, and too many burdens placed on the St. Paul police.
Bowie said she wants to better understand how and why St. Paul police use overtime, not just how much overtime is used and what it costs, which could help make better policy.