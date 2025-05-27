Ex-aide to Sean 'Diddy' Combs testifies that he kidnapped her to help kill Kid Cudi

NEW YORK — A former top aid to Sean ''Diddy'' Combs testified Tuesday at his sex trafficking trial that the music mogul threatened her with death on her first day on the job and later kidnapped her at gunpoint to join him in an effort to kill rapper Kid Cudi.
The testimony from Capricorn Clark, the former global brand director for Bad Boy Entertainment, launched the third week of testimony in the trial on a violent note as prosecutors try to prove Combs led a racketeering conspiracy spanning two decades that relied on beefy security employees and others to ensure he got what he wanted.
Combs has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of an indictment accusing him of a pattern of abuse toward his longtime girlfriend Cassie, whose legal name is Casandra Ventura, and others.
Clark's testimony came days after Kid Cudi, whose legal name is Scott Mescudi, testified that Clark called him from a car outside his home in December 2011 and told him that Combs, angered that Cudi was dating the singer Cassie, had kidnapped her and forced her to ride him with him to Cudi's home.
Clark testified that Combs came to her home that morning with a gun in his hand, demanded that she get dressed and come with him because ''we're going to kill Cudi.''
She said they rode in a black Cadillac to Cudi's home in Los Angeles, where Combs and a security aide entered the residence while Clark sat in the car and called Cassie.
Clark said while she waited in the Escalade outside Cudi's home she called Cassie on her burner phone and told her that Combs ''got me with a gun and brought me to Cudi's house to kill him.''
Clark said she heard Cudi in the background of the call asking, ''He's in my house?'' She told Cassie, ''Stop him, he's going to get himself killed.''