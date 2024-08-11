Did Tim Walz ‘let rioters burn down Minneapolis’?

Walz was a little more than a year into his first term as governor when Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd, and video of the fatal encounter ignited five days of protests that evolved into riots. The unrest caused an estimated $500 million in damages to Twin Cities buildings, culminating on May 28 with the torching of the Third Precinct police station. Walz ultimately imposed a citywide curfew and deployed the Minnesota National Guard; the soldiers and other law enforcement snuffed out most of the violence by May 30.