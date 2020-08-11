On May 28, 2020, the world witnessed a Minneapolis police station in flames. It was the third night of unrest after the killing of George Floyd during an arrest by four officers based at the Third Precinct. Records recently released by the city of Minneapolis document the decisions within City Hall and the Capitol that led to Mayor Jacob Frey’s order to abandon the building. The mayor said protecting the building wasn’t worth sacrificing another life. But Frey and Gov. Tim Walz have traded accusations over why a mission to deploy the National Guard was delayed until after the Third Precinct was lost. The Third Precinct had opened at 3000 Minnehaha Avenue in 1985 with a promise to be a community asset. But for those on the streets those three nights in May, the station had become a symbol of police power, its destruction a triumph over the abuse of that power. For others, its loss to looters and arsonists reflected a city out of control, a failure of leadership and a step toward anarchy. This is a timeline of the fall of the Third Precinct, as documented by Star Tribune journalists, public records and other sources.