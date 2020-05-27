Jeremiah Ellison was passing out water bottles to protesters near the Minneapolis Police Third Precinct when a teenage girl emerged from the crowd, bleeding from the head, and stumbled toward him.

Ellison, a Minneapolis City Council member, happened to be holding a towel he'd pulled from his pocket a moment earlier. He helped her sit down and wipe the blood from her face.

"I'm just holding this bloody towel like, 'This is out of control. This is completely out of control'," said Ellison in an interview Wednesday morning, describing the encounter.

"The police in the city failed us last night," he said.

Ellison is among those condemning the Minneapolis Police Department's response to well over a thousand people who broke state-ordered limitations on public gatherings Tuesday night to protest the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died shortly after being restrained by officers from the Third Precinct. Video of the incident shows an officer identified as Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd to the street while Floyd pleads repeatedly that he can't breathe, and as bystanders ask the officers to stop.

At a news conference Wednesday, Mayor Jacob Frey called for charges against the officer shown on the video with his knee on Floyd's neck. But he said the response to the Third Precinct protests was Chief Medaria Arradondo's decision, done to safeguard police weapons that had been left on site, and that he supports the chief.

Minneapolis City Council member Jeremiah Ellison.

As the video circulated Tuesday, Mayor Jacob Frey fired four officers, identified by sources as Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Kueng. But the action didn't quell the protesters, who held makeshift signs calling for Frey's resignation and the officers' prosecution for murder.

The protest started peacefully around 5 p.m., as mask-wearing crowds gathered outside Cup Foods in south Minneapolis, the same spot where the officers had detained Floyd less than 24 hours earlier. As the protest marched to the Third Precinct, several demonstrators smashed windows and hurling objects at the precinct building, then vandalized squad cars parked outside.

Officers in riot gear responded with force, flooding Lake Street with tear gas and flash-bangs and shooting fluorescent marking rounds and other less-lethal projectiles indiscriminately into the crowd.

Ellison, who ran for office after participating in similar demonstrations after the 2015 police shooting of Jamar Clark, said he felt helpless to stop what he described on Twitter as a "disgusting display" by police."The police always respond this way to crowds, and things always get out of hand," he said. "And I don't know how the strategy doesn't change. And I'll tell you right now I've made calls requesting that the strategy change, and it still has not."

Ellison witnessed some protesters throwing objects at police. But he said the police response didn't match the protesters' actions, and the people he saw getting hurt were all peaceful.

"I feel like the police, and we as elected officials who manage the police, had a responsibility to respond more compassionately and more intelligently," he said. "And we didn't do that last night."

Other council members also criticized the police's actions against protesters.

Council Member Andrea Jenkins, who represents the area where Floyd was arrested, said she had begged Arradondo and Frey to not have officers use force on protesters Tuesday night.

"I'm disappointed, I'm distressed, I'm disturbed by the use of force last night, but I want to get more answers from the chief," she said.

Jenkins was at the protest on 38th Street and Chicago Avenue earlier in the evening, which she called "one of the most peaceful rallies I have been to." As the evening went on, protesters marched from the intersection east on 38th Street toward the Third Precinct.

Council Member Andrew Johnson, who represents much of that area, said he wanted answers as to why police officers used chemicals and projectiles against protesters.

"What I saw from some of the scenes last night looked to be disproportionate and escalating force," he said. "It's extremely concerning, and we need answers and accountability for that."

Johnson said the actions by the police Tuesday night did not "reflect the lessons learned from past protests."

"This isn't the first time we've seen protests outside of a police precinct. I think it's an expectation we hold that there is going to be property damage," he said. "We also know that working to de-escalate the situation by using less force produces better outcomes."

At the news conference, Frey said police pushed back because the "cars and buildings that were broken into in some form had guns in them."

The mayor said he supported the chief's decision in order to prevent a larger problem to happen should a police weapon be taken.

Minneapolis police clashed with protesters in the Target parking lot near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct on Tuesday, May 27, 2002.

"He made the decision and I support his judgment."

