Trump and cabinet officials cite Minneapolis riots, Walz’s response to justify troops in Los Angeles

President Donald Trump and members of his cabinet are citing the Minneapolis riots and Gov. Tim Walz’s response as they explain why they’ve deployed troops to quell protests in Los Angeles.
Trump has deployed about 700 Marines and federalized thousands of National Guard troops to Los Angeles to quash protests of immigration raids, despite objections from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who has derided the move as an escalation by federal authorities.
The president told reporters Tuesday that in his first term, he waited for governors to call in the military for riot response and “they didn’t want to do it.”
“I watched Minneapolis and other places burn for a long time and I said, ‘When are you going to call? When are you going to call?’ And I said if I ever do this again, if they’re not responsive at the beginning …” Trump said.
He then turned his comments to Walz, saying, “I waited for this guy, the same guy who ran for vice president, who’s a very dumb person. He’s a low-IQ individual like many Democrats are.”
Teddy Tschann, a spokesman for Walz, said in a statement Wednesday that the governor “took action and deployed the National Guard to keep our city safe — Donald Trump did not.”
Trump and other top Republicans continue to use the riots that engulfed Minneapolis after the killing of George Floyd in 2020 as a line of attack against Walz and other Democrats, holding it up as an example that they’re too slow to respond to unrest.
