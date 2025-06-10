Politics

Hegseth, McCollum spar over L.A. riots, response to unrest after George Floyd murder

Betty McCollum, the Minnesota Democrat who represents St. Paul and the east metro, and Pete Hegseth, the defense secretary and Forest Lake native, temporarily derailed a hearing over the defense budget.

By Christopher Vondracek

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 3:43PM
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth sparred with Rep. Betty McCollum during a House defense appropriations subcommittee on Tuesday. (Kevin Wolf/The Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — Betty McCollum, the Twin Cities Democrat, opened a hearing on the defense budget Tuesday by sharply questioning fellow Minnesotan Pete Hegseth over the Trump administration’s response to demonstrations in Los Angeles and how the federal government was paying for it.

Hegseth, the secretary of defense and a Forest Lake native, responded in kind as the sparring turned toward the response to the civil unrest in Minneapolis following the 2020 murder of George Floyd by police.

McCollum asked Hegseth about the deployment of U.S. Marines and the federalizing of the California National Guard to face off in the streets of Los Angeles against anti-ICE protesters, by invoking the shared memory of Minneapolis in 2020.

“I was in the Twin Cities during the riots that followed the murder of George Floyd,” McCollum said. “At no point did we need ... the Marines to be deployed.”

The longtime Democratic congresswoman said local and state law enforcement were better situated to handle unruly crowd control.

“This looks nothing like the George Floyd protest or the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles in 1992,” McCollum said. “This is a deeply unfair position to put our Marines in.”

Rep. Betty McCollum and GOP challenger Greg Ryan
Rep. Betty McCollum (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

As Hegseth answered, the budget hearing was at least temporarily derailed.

“You are right,” Hegseth said. “We are both originally from Minnesota, which is why I recall 2020 quite well, when Governor [Tim] Walz abandoned a police precinct and allowed it to be burned to the ground.”

McCollum interrupted, attempting to direct Hegseth back to the budgetary question.

But Hegseth continued, characterizing the days following Floyd’s death as “chaos” and lamenting the timing of Walz’s deployment of the National Guard.

“President Trump recognizes a situation like that improperly handled by a governor ... is a bad situation for the citizens of any location,” Hegseth said.

McCollum implored the committee’s chair, Rep. Ken Calvert, a California Republican, to redirect the witness.

“I asked about the budget,” McCollum said, repeatedly. “Where are you pulling the money from?”

Calvert prompted Hegseth, saying, “Let us know.”

“We will have the capability to cover down on contingencies,” Hegseth said, “especially one as important as maintaining law and order in a major American city.”

This is Hegseth’s inaugural oversight hearing before the defense appropriations subcommittee. Later in the day, the committee will begin to mark up the 2026 budget.

As of Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump had deployed hundreds of active-duty Marines, as well as thousands of National Guard troops, to Los Angeles to quell rioting and support federal immigration authorities conducting deportation raids. California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom, as well as Rep. Karen Bass, both Democrats, have derided what they call an escalation by federal authorities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

