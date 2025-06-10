Hegseth, McCollum spar over L.A. riots, response to unrest after George Floyd murder

WASHINGTON — Betty McCollum, the Twin Cities Democrat, opened a hearing on the defense budget Tuesday by sharply questioning fellow Minnesotan Pete Hegseth over the Trump administration’s response to demonstrations in Los Angeles and how the federal government was paying for it.
Hegseth, the secretary of defense and a Forest Lake native, responded in kind as the sparring turned toward the response to the civil unrest in Minneapolis following the 2020 murder of George Floyd by police.
McCollum asked Hegseth about the deployment of U.S. Marines and the federalizing of the California National Guard to face off in the streets of Los Angeles against anti-ICE protesters, by invoking the shared memory of Minneapolis in 2020.
“I was in the Twin Cities during the riots that followed the murder of George Floyd,” McCollum said. “At no point did we need ... the Marines to be deployed.”
The longtime Democratic congresswoman said local and state law enforcement were better situated to handle unruly crowd control.
“This looks nothing like the George Floyd protest or the Rodney King riots in Los Angeles in 1992,” McCollum said. “This is a deeply unfair position to put our Marines in.”
As Hegseth answered, the budget hearing was at least temporarily derailed.
“You are right,” Hegseth said. “We are both originally from Minnesota, which is why I recall 2020 quite well, when Governor [Tim] Walz abandoned a police precinct and allowed it to be burned to the ground.”