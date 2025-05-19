about the writers
Briana BierschbachReporter
Briana Bierschbach is a politics and government reporter for the Star Tribune.
See More
Dee DePassReporter
Dee DePass is an award-winning business reporter covering Minnesota small businesses for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She previously covered commercial real estate, manufacturing, the economy, workplace issues and banking.
See More
Reid ForgraveState/Regional Reporter
Reid Forgrave covers Minnesota and the Upper Midwest for the Star Tribune, particularly focused on long-form storytelling, controversial social and cultural issues, and the shifting politics around the Upper Midwest. He started at the paper in 2019.
See More
Rachel HuttonReporter
Rachel Hutton writes lifestyle and human-interest stories for the Minnesota Star Tribune.
See More
Kyeland JacksonSt. Paul police reporter
Kyeland Jackson is the St. Paul public safety reporter for the Star Tribune.
See More
Laura YuenColumnist
Laura Yuen, a Star Tribune features columnist, writes opinion as well as reported pieces exploring parenting, gender, family and relationships, with special attention on women and underrepresented communities. With an eye for the human tales, she looks for the deeper resonance of a story, to humanize it, and make it universal.
See More
Amanda AndersonVideo journalist
Amanda Anderson is an Upper Midwest Emmy-winning video journalist for the Minnesota Star Tribune.
See More
Eric RoperColumnist
Eric Roper oversees Curious Minnesota, the Minnesota Star Tribune's community reporting project fueled by great reader questions. He also hosts the Curious Minnesota podcast.
See More
Liz SawyerReporter
Liz Sawyer covers Minneapolis crime and policing at the Star Tribune. Since joining the newspaper in 2014, she has reported extensively on Minnesota law enforcement, state prisons and the youth justice system.
See More