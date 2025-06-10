St. Francis school district rewrites book review policy, agrees to return banned titles to shelves

St. Francis Area Schools has rolled back changes in its book review policy to settle two lawsuits brought by parents alleging the district unlawfully banned dozens of titles based on ratings on a website that no longer exists.
The school board approved the settlement agreements Monday. Both stipulate that the northwestern Anoka County school district will amend its library materials policy and “restore any library materials that were removed” from school or classroom libraries under the current rules.
St. Francis Area Schools’ library policy was updated last year when the school board voted to primarily use ratings from the anonymous reviewer website BookLooks.org to determine which books were appropriate for school or classroom libraries. The site, which sought to warn parents of “objectionable content” in books, was associated with a former member of Moms for Liberty, a conservative group promoting parents rights.
BookLooks announced in March that it was ceasing operations and removing all book reviews from its site. The board had planned to discuss the use of BookLooks later that month but tabled the discussion because of the lawsuits.
School Board Chair Nathan Burr said in a statement Tuesday that the settlement was in the best interest of students, staff and the community and “allows us to move forward with a renewed focus on our shared mission: to equip all students with the knowledge and skills to empower them to achieve their dreams and full potential while becoming responsible citizens in a dynamic world.”
The first lawsuit was filed on behalf of eight students — all children of teachers — by Education Minnesota-St. Francis in March. It was followed by a similar lawsuit on behalf of two parents of other students filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Minnesota.
The union’s lawsuit filed on behalf of the eight students asked the judge to declare the school’s policy illegal and to reverse the ban on dozens of bestselling books like “The Kite Runner" and “The Bluest Eye.” The ACLU lawsuit said at least 46 books had been removed were being removed from shelves in the school district.
The district’s BookLooks-oriented policy prompted a student walkout and attracted criticism from authors and the nonprofit PEN America, which called St. Francis Area Schools’ rules one of the worst school-based book ban policies in the United States.