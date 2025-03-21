Author of ‘The Kite Runner’ speaks out against controversial book ban policy in St. Francis schools

Stacks of books have been removed from the shelves of libraries in the St. Francis Area Schools district. More books, some of which are widely considered literary classics, could also end up in the restricted pile thanks to an anonymous reviewer website.
From “The Handmaid’s Tale” by Margaret Atwood to “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison, school reading materials have been stripped from school libraries due to the suggested guidance of reviewer website, BookLooks.org, which seeks to warn parents of “objectionable content” in books.
The status of the website will be taken up in a district policy committee meeting on Monday ahead of the St. Francis Schools board meeting, Board Chair Nathan Burr confirmed in an email.
Other books pulled from the district include “The Perks of Being A Wallflower,” “Out of Darkness” and “Nineteen Minutes.” “Brave New World,” “Slaughterhouse Five” and “Native Son” could be next.
The website has also taken aim at “The Kite Runner” by Khaled Hosseini. The book, which follows a young Afghan boy in the 1970s as the monarchy collapses, has sold millions of copies and is beloved by many book clubs and classrooms alike.
In an interview Friday, Hosseini said he was dismayed to find that his book and others are being rated by a website without transparency about its contributors.
“When I hear ‘The Kite Runner’ is harmful to students and they need to be protected from it, it’s bewildering, because the response from the students themselves and the teachers is so overwhelmingly enthusiastic and positive,” Hosseini said.
The book has been characterized as a moving tale that provides many readers with exposure to Afghan culture.