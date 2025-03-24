St. Francis schools sued over controversial book ban policy

Parents have sued St. Francis Area Schools on the behalf of eight students, alleging the district unlawfully bans books based on the ideas or stories they contain.
The suit was filed in Anoka County District Court on Monday. A similar lawsuit on behalf of other students is expected to be filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Minnesota.
Last fall, the northwestern Anoka County school district voted to update its library materials policy to primarily use ratings from the anonymous reviewer website BookLooks.org, which seeks to warn parents of “objectionable content” in books.
BookLooks is associated with a former member of the influential conservative parental rights group Moms for Liberty.
Books rated 3 or above — indicating “parental guidance required” — cannot be accepted. Those ratings are also used to determine whether to keep a book in the library if it is challenged by a parent or community member.
The lawsuit asks the judge to declare the school’s policy illegal and to reverse the ban on dozens of bestselling books like “The Kite Runner" and “The Bluest Eye.”
The district’s policy “is antithetical to the values of public education and encouraging discourse. Perhaps more importantly, the policy violates the Minnesota Constitution and state law,” according to the suit.
Academically, students who don’t have access to these titles to prepare for Advanced Placement exams will be at a disadvantage, the suit read.