News & Politics

St. Francis schools sued over controversial book ban policy

The lawsuit, filed by parent educators, asks a judge to reverse a ban on dozens of books that the suit says puts students at an academic disadvantage.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 24, 2025 at 7:51PM
Students walk out of St. Francis High School in protest of a book ban in St. Francis on Monday. The students then sat and read banned books in front of the school. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Parents have sued St. Francis Area Schools on the behalf of eight students, alleging the district unlawfully bans books based on the ideas or stories they contain.

The suit was filed in Anoka County District Court on Monday. A similar lawsuit on behalf of other students is expected to be filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Minnesota.

Last fall, the northwestern Anoka County school district voted to update its library materials policy to primarily use ratings from the anonymous reviewer website BookLooks.org, which seeks to warn parents of “objectionable content” in books.

BookLooks is associated with a former member of the influential conservative parental rights group Moms for Liberty.

Several copies of "The Kite Runner" by Khaled Hosseini have been removed the shelves of libraries in the St. Francis Area Schools district. (Provided/Education Minnesota)

Books rated 3 or above — indicating “parental guidance required” — cannot be accepted. Those ratings are also used to determine whether to keep a book in the library if it is challenged by a parent or community member.

The lawsuit asks the judge to declare the school’s policy illegal and to reverse the ban on dozens of bestselling books like “The Kite Runner" and “The Bluest Eye.”

The district’s policy “is antithetical to the values of public education and encouraging discourse. Perhaps more importantly, the policy violates the Minnesota Constitution and state law,” according to the suit.

Academically, students who don’t have access to these titles to prepare for Advanced Placement exams will be at a disadvantage, the suit read.

The use of BookLooks is scheduled to be discussed in a district policy committee meeting on Monday ahead of the St. Francis Schools board meeting. On Monday, some students at St. Francis High School staged a walkout in protest of the book ban.

Nonprofit PEN America has called the school district’s policy one of the worst school-based book ban policies in the United States.

Junior Jack Humphrey, in green shirt, reads The Circle by Dave Eggers after he and other students walked out of St. Francis High School in protest of a book ban on Monday. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
about the writer

about the writer

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

Former Minn. GOP chair Jennifer Carnahan, others enter race to replace former Sen. Justin Eichorn

573511588

A crowded field of Republicans quickly emerged in the race to replace Eichorn, who resigned from the state Senate last week following his arrest in an underage prostitution sting.

News & Politics

St. Francis schools sued over controversial book ban policy

card image

News & Politics

Minnesota Court of Appeals rejects voter lawsuit over witness requirement for absentee ballots

card image