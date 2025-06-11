‘Hundreds’ had ties to Feeding Our Future. Many may not face charges.

Dozens of people, perhaps hundreds, linked to a sprawling child nutrition fraud case will never face criminal charges. Why? Federal prosecutors don’t have the resources to go after every organization and person that participated in the program.
The case, commonly referred to as Feeding Our Future, the name of a nonprofit at the center of the fraud, has resulted in charges against 72 people. That’s just a portion of the hundreds of people prosecutors say claimed to serve huge numbers of meals in federal child nutrition programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
An attorney for one of the defendants once said federal prosecutors told him about 200 more people could be charged, but the case’s lead prosecutor would not give such a number.
“We don’t have the resources to charge everyone that commits fraud in the state ... of Minnesota,” Minnesota’s interim top federal prosecutor, Joe Thompson, said. “We have a really strong team that will work tirelessly to do what needs to get done. Obviously, we’re limited by the number of hours in a day.”
The Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office has about 100 attorneys and staffers.
The feds continue to prosecute suspects — including an Apple Valley woman charged Friday with defrauding the program of $1.4 million. In late May, agents arrested another Feeding Our Future defendant before she could board a flight out of the country, according to court records.
Asked whether some people who defrauded the program would likely not face prosecution, Thompson said, “Almost certainly.”
“It’s not necessarily based on how much (was stolen), but … are we able to charge everyone that was involved? Probably not. Not in this scheme. In every scheme."