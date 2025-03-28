How much of the $250 million in taxpayers’ money will Feeding Our Future fraud case recover? Prosecutors hope to recoup ‘millions’ more

Salim Said liked to shop at Nordstrom, where he would spend as much as $9,000 a month on clothes and other luxury goods in 2021.
Aimee Bock took two trips to Las Vegas with her boyfriend, where they spent thousands of dollars in 2021 renting exotic sports cars and shopping at high-end retail outlets such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton.
Other conspirators in the massive Feeding Our Future fraud scam wired a large portion of their fraudulent income from federal taxpayers overseas, with international transfers totaling more than $1.2 million from about a dozen people involved in Said’s meal sites, according to the Minnesota Star Tribune’s analysis of bank records presented in the recent federal trial of Bock, the Feeding Our Future leader, and Said, who co-owned Safari Restaurant in Minneapolis.
That money is gone. But how much of the $250 million that was allegedly diverted by dozens of fraudsters in 2020 and 2021 with the help of Bock’s St. Anthony nonprofit will ever be returned to taxpayers?
“That is hard to say,” said Joe Thompson, the lead prosecutor in the Feeding Our Future case and chief of the fraud and public corruption section of the Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office.
In an interview with the Star Tribune this week, Thompson said the government has seized about $75 million in assets so far, but fraudsters can spend or hide money that makes it hard to recover.
“Going shopping at Louis Vuitton or going out for a steak dinner is not something you can generally seize,” he said. “We are always looking for assets. But it gets harder as we go.”
Recovery efforts are expected to gear up now that Bock, Said and other conspirators have been convicted of felonies for their roles in what prosecutors have called the largest pandemic-related fraud in the U.S.